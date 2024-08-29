As an HBCU alumna herself, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have dedicated an initiative solely to HBCUs. With this initiative, the Harris-Walz campaign plans to hire more youth organizers, run digital advertisements, and visit campuses in 11 states that are key to winning the election.

A key component of this initiative is a letter Harris pinned directly to HBCU students. In an exclusive article from Watch The Yard, Harris shares the impact Howard University has had on her as well as the significance of being politically involved.

Here is the letter from Vice President Harris below:

Two of the things that have had a profound impact on who I am today are my incredible mother and extended family who helped raise me and my time at Howard University.

At an HBCU, you're empowered to be anything and do everything without excuse. You are constantly reminded you are young, gifted, and Black. You come as you are and leave as the person you aspire to be. The best part is, along the way, you find forever friends. The people who help shape you and support you. People who will stand with you at your wedding and become godparents to your children. Like many, college is when I started to become politically engaged. Together, we learned that progress in our country happens when young people fight for it.

Throughout my travels as Vice President, I love talking to young leaders. I am continually amazed by your grit, your perseverance, your intellect, and your deep passion for making our world better. It is because of the record turnout among college students in 2020 that I am Vice President today. And to win this election, I need your support. This November, so many of our fundamental freedoms are at stake. The freedom to vote. The freedom to live safe from gun violence. The freedom to love who you love, openly and with pride. The freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water. And the freedom to make decisions about your own body. Later this semester, you will have the opportunity to vote in an election that will decide the future of our country.

You will have the power to shape that future. To continue to build the country you want to live in-one where your fundamental rights are protected-by taking to the ballot box and making your voice heard. Your vote has never mattered more. I know that when young people fight for progress, it changes the course of our nation. I believe in you. I am inspired by you. And I am rooting for your success.

Sincerely,

Vice President Kamala Harris

In the exclusive with Watch The Yard, Jasmine Harris, Black Media Director for the Harris-Walz campaign, shared the importance of HBCUs. “Historically Black Colleges and Universities remain some of our nation’s most prestigious institutions of higher education and are responsible for educating dynamic and influential leaders across all industries,” she said.

She also stated, “Our campaign will continue working to earn every single vote and ensure HBCU students understand that from student loan forgiveness to job creation and protecting a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions—Vice President Harris is the only candidate in this election who has delivered for them and will continue fighting for their future.”

Vice President Kamala graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. During her time at Howard, she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.