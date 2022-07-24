Charles Leclerc can’t catch a break this season. While looking poised to take home back to back Formula 1 race wins after finally breaking through once more two weeks ago at the Austrian Grand Prix, the Scuderia Ferrari driver instead ends his day in heartbreak.

Leclerc, who won pole position for the French Grand Prix, was leading the race when he suddenly spun out of control on a turn and found himself facing a wall of tires:

Charles Leclerc forced to retire from a race whilst leading for a third time this season 😳#FrenchGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/EaQrf8MwiO — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 24, 2022

While Ferrari fans are reeling after yet another setback for their young superstar driver, nobody’s more affected than the man himself who let out a piercing scream out of frustration on the team radio after letting the moment fully sink in:

📻 | Charles Leclerc team radio full audio: The pain in his voice as he says “NOOOOO!” 😩 pic.twitter.com/gMULYnSnif — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) July 24, 2022

Losing a race when you’re in the lead is already as disappointing as it gets. But his anger likely went beyond that, given that it allows Red Bull’s Mex Verstappen to widen the gap between them for the F1 Drivers World Championship.

Leclerc has dealt with setback after setback this campaign, dealing with numerous technical issues and bouts of misfortune before ending his dry spell in Austria. But he unfortunately hasn’t escaped the bad luck entirely.

Charles Leclerc entered the race 38 points behind Verstappen for the lead in the standings and winning his second consecutive race would have put even more pressure on his rival as the second half of the season gets underway. Instead, he finishes with zero points and a much larger hole to climb out of if he hopes to prevent Max from winning his second consecutive F1 crown.