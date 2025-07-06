The Los Angeles Dodgers have cruised throughout the entire season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has implemented strategies to make up for pitching injuries to keep the team afloat. One of those changes was calling up Emmet Sheehan, who was good in his Major League Baseball debut. Even though Tyler Glasnow is close to his return. Roberts is calling on Sheehan one more time.

The 25-year-old righty is one of Los Angeles' better young players. However, he has struggled to get opportunity in the major leagues thanks to the Dodgers' pitching depth. However, it looks like he will get another chance to take on a good offense. According to a Dodgers insider, Roberts confirmed that Sheehan will start on Sunday against the Astros.

Sheehan's final role with Los Angeles is still in flux. The defending World Series champions are good and are only getting better. Glasnow is almost ready to come back and Blake Snell is about to start his rehab assignment. Those two, combined with Shohei Ohtani's gradual return on the mound, will make the Dodgers' rotation formidable.

Sheehan will take on a Houston team coming off one of their best games of the season. The Astros made history in Los Angeles in Friday's series opener, exposing the Dodgers on a bad night. The clash between two teams at the top of their division has shown each side just how close they are to where they want to be.

Sheehan has the opportunity to end the series with a bang against Houston rookie Colton Gordon. The matchup between the two first-year players could be a preview of what is to come for each team.

Dodgers fans want Sheehan to play more, but Roberts needs a bigger sample size. If Sheehan can shut the Astros down, his case for a roster spot in Los Angeles gets a lot more plausible.

