The Star Wars character Luke Skywalker may be heading to Fortnite, thanks to some new weapon skins, challenges, and accolades Epic added to the game recently for the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

FORTNITE x STAR WARS (Again) Epic have some Star Wars challenges that give 30k XP each for this season, and accolades. They also added 2 "A New Hope" & "Return of the Jedi" Lightsabers for Luke Skywalker, so he's most likely releasing this season. pic.twitter.com/uxb9d6DiE0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 20, 2022

Clues in the game point towards an eventual release of a Luke Skywalker Fortnite outfit or skin this season. Just like last season where Darth Vader is among the game’s rewards for the Battle Pass, the current season might also provide players with Star Wars-related rewards. Specifically, a Luke Skywalker outfit or skin. This is because Epic Games just added two pickaxe skins for players to earn in the Battle Pass: Luke’s Blue Lightsaber and Luke’s Green Lightsaber. As pointed out by prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, these two lightsabers come from the films Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, respectively.

Furthermore, Epic Games also appears to have added Star Wars-themed challenges that will give 30K XP each this season, alongside some accolades, which means that this season will most likely still have a Star Wars theme for some part of its Battle Pass.

Of course, Star Wars fans will likely get a really good kick from these rewards, as Luke Skywalker is among the most popular characters from the franchise, maybe just behind Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. With both Obi-Wan and Vader skins already in the game, it’s easy to believe that Luke could be next. Most likely we’re getting the beloved Luke Skywalker from the sequel films and not the Luke Skywalker from the Rey-Kylo Ren era of Star Wars films, given the lightsabers involved in this leak.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 “Paradise” dropped last Sunday and features Spider-Gwen as the top reward for its Battle Pass. The current season will likely last for about 75 days or two and a half months.