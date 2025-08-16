Stephen A Smith and LeBron James have some major beef against each other. Earlier this year, a series of events led to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar confronting the media personality after a game. James, who took offense to some of Smith's comments regarding his son Bronny, was visibly heated during the conversation.

It seems like the relationship between the two is now fully irreparable. In a recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Smith talked about their disagreement. The ESPN personality said that there was no relationship between the two anymore, and that they don't like each other at all. He also took offense to James' actions during that fiasco, including his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, which ran after Smith's “First Take”. He finished his statement by saying that if they never talk again, he'd be fine with that.

“I’m never going to denigrate any employer, any partner, or myself by getting into anything excessively, unnecessarily, when it comes to him or anybody else,” Smith said on “Gil's Arena”. “I’m going to do my job. I’m going to cover the game of basketball. But if I never, ever speak to him again in life, that will be OK. And I’m good with it.”

Article Continues Below

James and Smith got into it last year after Smith made comments about the Lakers star and his son, Bronny. Smith said that LeBron should step in “as a father” and vouch for Bronny to get less playing time. That clearly rubbed James the wrong way, as the Lakers star chirped at Smith on social media before confronting the ESPN talk show host after one of their games.

While Smith seemed initially apologetic over the fiasco, he has since expressed his grievances against James over this feud. The two have gone on interviews talking about the fiasco and their dislike for each other.