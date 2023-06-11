Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud on Sunday morning in the French Open final, and in the process, took home the 23rd Grand Slam title of his career. This win pushed Djokovic out of the tie he was in with Rafael Nadal for that distinction, and unsurprisingly, Nadal was quick to comment on Djovkovic's latest big win.

With Djokovic being 36 years old and Nadal being 37, the two tennis stars have been going back and forth in their battle for the best men's tennis player of all time throughout their dominant careers. Djokovic's latest accomplishment certainly helps his case, and rather than be upset at watching Djokovic pass him, Nadal opted to praise the Serbian for his latest big win immediately after the end of the match.

Via Rafael Nadal:

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement Novak Djokovic. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!”

Djokovic has endured quite a bit of criticism in recent years due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, but he has remained at the peak of his game regardless. Ruud was no match for Djokovic in this one, as Djokovic won in straight sets to easily claim the third French Open title of his storied career.

With this latest win from Djokovic in the books, the ball will be in Nadal's court to see if he can find a way to match Djokovic's historic feat here. However, Nadal plans to retire after the 2024 season, so it seems like this legendary rivalry could be coming to an end soon. Despite that, the pair appear to be quite close with each other, even after their years of going to battle.