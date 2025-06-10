Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams are set to launch a new video podcast on X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. The sisters shared a brief look at their upcoming show on Tuesday, teasing fans with a glimpse of the Williams sisters' latest venture.

Serena Williams posted on X, “Big news! @Venuseswilliams and I have a podcast coming your way! Catch the exclusive first look in @THR tomorrow at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT. So excited to share what we’ve been working on!!”

🎙️ Big news! @Venuseswilliams and I have a podcast coming your way! Catch the exclusive first look in @THR tomorrow at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT. So excited to share what we’ve been working on!!#SisterTalk #Podcast #XOriginals #XSports pic.twitter.com/KEYW0jKbKE — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

She later posted: “You ready @Venuseswilliams – let’s go get 'em!” along with a GIF of the sisters on the tennis court.

The podcast, which will debut in August, will feature Venus and Serena as co-hosts. According to the press announcement, it will center around interviews with “visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo,” offering fans “a front-row seat into their playful banter and undeniable bond,” as reported by Todd Spangler of Variety.

In a joint statement to Variety, the Williams sisters said, “We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot. This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.”

The podcast will premiere on X before becoming available on other audio platforms. It will be produced by Serena Williams’ Nine Two Six Productions. Both sisters are represented by WME.

Article Continues Below

Serena Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam singles titles — the most in the Open Era — and Venus Williams, a seven-time major winner, have long been among the most popular women's sports stars on social media. Serena has 10.2 million followers on X, while Venus has 1.6 million. Their new podcast is expected to tap into this broad fan base.

Mitchell Smith, head of original content at X, praised the Williams sisters’ decision to launch their podcast on the platform.

“Venus and Serena are among the most recognizable and revered athletes in the world, and their decision to team up with X places them at the center of our rapidly evolving original content strategy,” Smith said.

The Williams sisters’ podcast joins a growing lineup of original content on X, including Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land.” X also partnered with the WNBA in 2024 to livestream games, reaching 5 million viewers.