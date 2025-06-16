Nike has been at the forefront for almost every sport since their launch in 1971. Just a few year later, Nike had burst onto the tennis scene with their seamless transition from performance running sneakers to shoes that would be fit for the hardcourt. As the sport was entering a golden age throughout the 1980's and 90's, Nike was the pinnacle in terms of tennis performance footwear. Later this month, they'll retro the Nike Air Tech Challenge II once again to revitalize the vintage silhouette.

By 1990, the popularity of Tennis had reached massive heights thanks to a new crop of young, exciting players flipping the sport on its head. Nike followed suit and enlisted the help of Air Jordan sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield to reimagine their tennis line. As a result, the Nike Air Tech Challenge II was introduced in 1989 and marketed for tennis legend Andre Agassi at the time.

It wasn't long before the sneakers caught some steal and even Agassi's on-court rivals, particularly John McEnroe, were making the sneakers prevalent in streetwear culture. Now, Nike will bring back the iconic silhouette as they continue to reimagine vintage sneakers in today's climate.

Nike Air Tech Challenge II

Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Tart/Stone Blue”

June 27th, 2025

This particular Nike Air Tech Challenge II will return in its OG White/Clay Blue-Tart-Granite ensemble and clearly sports a vintage 90's look compared to sneakers of today. The shoes are based in the revolutionary Nike Air outsole with a visible air unit, followed by additional treading near the toebox. The shoes feature a mid-top cut to protect the ankles and come complete with an additional plastic wing to lock in the laces.

The colorway features Clay Blue leather panels to contrast the white color, accented by a white Nike Air logo on the heel. The hallmark feature of the shoes is the gradient spurts of color along the heel and toebox portions, giving these a true vintage feel.

The Nike Air Tech Challenge II will release June 27, 2025 for a retail tag of $155. The shoes will be available via Nike SNKRS app and should come in ample quantities, so don't miss your chance to grab these on release day!