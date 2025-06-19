On Thursday, Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova, who won the 2023 Berlin Open, declared her official retirement from the WTA, according to ESPN.

Kvitova, 35, was recently granted a wild card from Wimbledon. Even though unranked, she can compete in the tournament scheduled for June 30 to July 13.

Later on, Kvitova intends to close out her career at the U.S. Open scheduled for Aug. 18-Sept. 7.

“I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career,” she said.

“And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer.”

Petra Kvitova and her career in the WTA

Kvitova has played in the WTA for 19 years. Her first year on the tour was in 2006.

Along the way, Kvitova was celebrated for her powerful left-handed shots and being a consistent presence on the circuit.

Kvitova won two Wimbledon singles titles in 2011 and 2014. At one time, she was the No.2 ranked player in the world.

Article Continues Below

In all, Kvitova has won 31 career singles titles. She also helped lead Czechia to six Fed Cup titles, also known as the Billie Jean King Cup. Furthermore, Kvitova won nine WTA 1000 singles titles.

In 2023, Kvitova had a defining year. Before winning the Berlin Open, Kvitova won the Miami Open.

Ultimately, those became her last tournament wins.

In January 2024, Kvitova became pregnant, and in July, she gave birth to her son, Petr. From there, she took a 17-month break from the tour.

In February, Kvitova returned to the court in Austin, Texas. As of now, she is currently ranked 257th in the world.

Outside of the WTA, Kvitova won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.