Coco Gauff wants to see the WNBA land in Miami. When asked recently where she would like to see a future WNBA expansion team, the reigning French Open champion made her preference clear for Florida.

“Miami,” Gauff said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday by the WNBA. “I live in Florida, I’m a South Florida fan so I don’t really have a W team yet, cause I support like South Florida … I would love to see a Miami team.”

Florida previously had WNBA teams of its own, including one in Miami, the Sol, which ceased operations in 2002 after two years of pla. The other WNBA team in the Sunshine State were the Orlando Miracle, who began playing in 1999 before moving to Connecticut in 2003 and ultimately becoming the Connecticut Sun.

Gauff’s comments come amid a wave of momentum for women’s basketball and the WNBA in particular. The league debuted its newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, this season — its the WNBA's first expansion team since 2008. Toronto and Portland are also slated to join the league in 2026. Meanwhile, several other cities, including Philadelphia, Houston, Detroit and Nashville, have submitted bids to host future WNBA teams. Miami has not submitted a bid, but Gauff’s endorsement adds to the city’s potential visibility in future expansion discussions.

The 20-year-old tennis star has become increasingly involved in the growth of women’s basketball. In January, Gauff was announced as an investor in the Unrivaled Basketball League, the 3-on-3 professional league launched by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The league has drawn major attention and financial backing. Among the other investors are Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony, JuJu Watkins, Alex Morgan, and Dawn Staley.

Unrivaled raised $35 million in funding across two rounds in 2024, with high-profile backers including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael Phelps, and Dawn Staley. Gauff joins a growing list of cross-sport athletes and celebrities supporting the women’s basketball boom.

Gauff recently sat courtside at a New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game and is currently preparing for Wimbledon, where she will look to win her second Grand Slam title this year.

With her continued success on the tennis court and growing involvement in women’s sports investment, Gauff’s voice adds momentum to the WNBA’s expansion era.