Fresh off her second career Grand Slam win, the last thing Coco Gauff expected was to fumble the very next match she played. But that's exactly what happened when the WTA World No. 2 took the court for her first outing at the Berlin Open against China's Wang Xinyu. The recent Roland Garros champion racked up 25 unforced errors and seven double faults en route to a 3-6, 3-6 defeat in straight sets.

After the match, Gauff took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal how she felt about her disappointing performance.

“It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court,” Gauff's tweet began. “Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround, but it wasn't enough. As always, I'm learning as I go, so I hope to do better next time. Thank you, Berlin, for the short but sweet visit, I'll come back stronger next year,” she punctuated with a heart hand emoji.

“And I wish I could give this kit some more screentime, as it's definitely one of my favs,” Gauff added about her green-and-white skirt set, which was a custom-made kit from Miu Miu and a fan favorite.

“The fit was fire though,” one fan encouragingly said under her post. Other users were just as uplifting. “Will we see that beautiful kit again?” one tweet started. “And tough turnaround! Excited for the rest of the season for you!”

it was a tough one today but happy to be back on court 🙂

After getting a first-round bye in the tournament, Gauff struggled to make the shift from clay to grass court at the Berlin Open. The 21-year-old managed to take a slight 3-1 lead in the second set, but then Wang took five games in a row to seal the match.

Coco Gauff concluded by saying she's “excited to get some more practices in to be ready for Wimbledon,” which will kick off on June 30 at the All England Club.