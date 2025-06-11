The stars were out in full force for Tuesday's WNBA Commissioner's Cup game between the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky in Brooklyn, with Coco Gauff, Lisa Leslie, Vanessa Bryant (and family) and Elliot Page among those sitting courtside.

Gauff, fresh off her French Open title, got a huge ovation from the adoring crowd.

The New York crowd goes absolutely CRAZY for 2x Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff 🤩 We love to see it! pic.twitter.com/ah3YuI6BNN — WNBA (@WNBA) June 11, 2025

Gauff spoke to ESPN's Holly Rowe after the cool moment and expressed her surprise at just how much love she got. The American tennis star also revealed it was her first WNBA game.

“That was insane,” Coco Gauff admitted. “I wasn't expecting everyone to stand up and it just feels so cool to come back to such a warm reception. And this is my first W game, so I'm really excited that I get to be here and support the Liberty.”

Fresh off her French Open win, Coco Gauff spoke to @sportsiren courtside at the Sky-Liberty 👑 pic.twitter.com/MA6sbpEWMD — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2025

Gauff also spoke about her love for basketball and her involvement with Unrivaled, which led to her wanting to make sure she got out to a WNBA game this season. This was the perfect time to do it after beating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, and the Barclays Center crowd made sure she knew she was supported.

Gauff sat next to the Bryant family, who had their own moment with stars Sabrina Ionescu and Angel Reese after the game. Ionescu shared a special relationship with Kobe Bryant, so this had to mean a lot.

Sabrina Ionescu and Angel Reese postgame with the Bryant family 💜 pic.twitter.com/z2wjgD5qfI — WNBA (@WNBA) June 11, 2025

And as for the game itself, the defending champion Liberty continued their dominant start to the 2025 WNBA season. New York is now 9-0 on the year after smashing Chicago, 85-66. Ionescu poured in 23 points to lead the way for the Liberty, who became the ninth team in WNBA history to begin a season 9-0.

With New York rampaging through the league once again, a fellow champion like Coco Gauff should definitely make it a point to make it to more games when she can.