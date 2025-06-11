Coco Gauff has been having herself a week. Fresh off her win at Roland-Garros, the newest women's French Open winner paid a visit to some fellow female champs in New York. Gauff caught the Liberty's 85-66 victory over the Chicago Sky courtside, and after the game, she made her way to the locker room for some celebratory bonding time with the squad.

Gauff joined most of the Liberty players, including a currently sidelined Jonquel Jones, in borrowing the Atlanta Dream's “I'm so ATL” dance as they parted in the middle to give the French Open victor the spotlight.

The Liberty gave the 21-year-old one of the multiple rounds of applause she received in the Barclays Center that night as she entered the locker room. The athletes showed there was clearly respect from both sides, with Gauff calling attention to the fact that the team supported her online following her recent title win.

“I saw the reaction videos! So I appreciate y'all for watching,” Gauff exclaimed. “I'm so honored to among you guys and be able to experience [a Liberty game] in real life, and hopefully y'all can come to a match and support me.”

Of course it's a great day when @CocoGauff pays the locker room a visit after a big win 😆 pic.twitter.com/Oozk21Hdzl — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 11, 2025

Sports fans across social media took notice of the wholesome interaction between some of the world's best athletes, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to join in on the joy between Gauff and the defending WNBA champs.

“Naaaaa, y'all be turnt,” a user said prasingly. “Coco [Gauff] looks like she on the team,” another one chimed in.

“This is adorable and so much fun!” one person gushed in their post. “I love this team so much, man,” someone else added with a laughing emoji.

Finally, one X user seemed to sum up the general feeling among the Liberty and WNBA fandom.

“Brooklyn is a VIBE,” another fan started. “You feel it every time you're in Barclays! Best fans and arena in the W!”