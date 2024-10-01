If you ever wanted to play with your Funko Pops but always felt wrong about taking them out of their pristine boxes, then Funko Fusion is made for you. Watch as Funko Pops of iconic franchises suddenly get articulated limbs and go on adventures in Funko Fusion, and this article is the perfect place to find out everything you need to know about this game, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Funko Fusion Release Date: September 13, 2024

Funko Fusion came out on September 13, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS5, and the Xbox Series X, with the game coming out later this year on November 15 for the PS4, and the Nintendo Switch in December. The game was developed and published by 10:10 Games, with IPs coming from Universal Pictures films and television series.

Funko Fusion Gameplay

Funko Fusion is an action-adventure game composed of worlds based on different franchises across different IPs. Up to four players can simultaneously play through online co-op mode.

Players can choose to play as any of the 63 playable and unlockable characters from over twenty different IPs. Each character also has their pwn weapons and special moves, with some characters having access to unique skills that are used to complete puzzles. Players can also find and craft gadgets that can aid them in their adventure.

These characters are:

Funko



Freddy

Proto

Eddy

Foxxo

Jurassic World

Owen Grady

Claire Dearing

Barry Sembene

Kayla Watts

Dilophosaurus

Jurassic Park

John Hammond

Battlestar Galactica

Starbuck

Boomer

Apollo

Athena

Cyclon Centurion

The Thing

MacReady

Childs

Nauls

MT Garry

Norwegian Thing

Masters of the Universe

Prince Adam/He-Man

Teela

Man-at-Arms

Orko

Skeletor

The Umbrella Academy

Number 5

Allison

Klaus

Diego

Reginald Hargreaves

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Scott

Ramona

Knives

Stephen Stills

Gideon Graves

Hot Fuzz

Nicholas Angel

Danny Butterman

Doris Thatcher

Tony Fisher

Simon Skinner

The Mummy

Rick O’Connell

Evelyn Carnahan

Jaws

Brody

Quint

Nope

OJ Haywood

Emerald Haywood

Back to the Future

Marty McFly

Doc Brown

Shaun of the Dead

Shaun

Ed

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Freddy Fazbear

Foxy

Invincible

Invincible

Omni-Man

The Walking Dead

Rick Grimes

Michonne

Cameo Characters

Chucky

Voltron

M3GAN

Michael Knight

Xena: Warrior Princess

Colonel Sanders

Mega Man

Most characters are unlocked by first unlocking their IP’s world, and then an additional character may be unlocked by completing the world. There are also cameo characters that are unlocked through a variety of ways, some through collectibles, while Rick Grimes and Michonne of The Walking Dead are pre-order DLC bonuses.

Funko Fusion Story

A power-hungry menace acquires a crown that allows him to bend the world to his will. He begins to shape worlds to warp them into his own distorted image. This villain Freddy may have been born in the Funko Wonder Works Factory, but his vision for the Funko World is dark and twisted. Possessing the villains of these worlds and creating an army of corrupted characters, it’s up to you to stop this madness.

Playing either as Freddy, the hero of the Funko World, or as the different heroes in these worlds, you have to stop Eddy from spreading more of his hateful distortions. Build your own team of playable heroes and reclaim Freedy’s crown from Eddy, and rally the forces of the Funko Worlds against this menace threat.

