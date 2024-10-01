If you ever wanted to play with your Funko Pops but always felt wrong about taking them out of their pristine boxes, then Funko Fusion is made for you. Watch as Funko Pops of iconic franchises suddenly get articulated limbs and go on adventures in Funko Fusion, and this article is the perfect place to find out everything you need to know about this game, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
Funko Fusion Release Date: September 13, 2024
Funko Fusion came out on September 13, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS5, and the Xbox Series X, with the game coming out later this year on November 15 for the PS4, and the Nintendo Switch in December. The game was developed and published by 10:10 Games, with IPs coming from Universal Pictures films and television series.
Funko Fusion Gameplay
Funko Fusion is an action-adventure game composed of worlds based on different franchises across different IPs. Up to four players can simultaneously play through online co-op mode.
Players can choose to play as any of the 63 playable and unlockable characters from over twenty different IPs. Each character also has their pwn weapons and special moves, with some characters having access to unique skills that are used to complete puzzles. Players can also find and craft gadgets that can aid them in their adventure.
These characters are:
Funko
- Freddy
- Proto
- Eddy
- Foxxo
Jurassic World
- Owen Grady
- Claire Dearing
- Barry Sembene
- Kayla Watts
- Dilophosaurus
Jurassic Park
- John Hammond
Battlestar Galactica
- Starbuck
- Boomer
- Apollo
- Athena
- Cyclon Centurion
The Thing
- MacReady
- Childs
- Nauls
- MT Garry
- Norwegian Thing
Masters of the Universe
- Prince Adam/He-Man
- Teela
- Man-at-Arms
- Orko
- Skeletor
The Umbrella Academy
- Number 5
- Allison
- Klaus
- Diego
- Reginald Hargreaves
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
- Scott
- Ramona
- Knives
- Stephen Stills
- Gideon Graves
Hot Fuzz
- Nicholas Angel
- Danny Butterman
- Doris Thatcher
- Tony Fisher
- Simon Skinner
The Mummy
- Rick O’Connell
- Evelyn Carnahan
Jaws
- Brody
- Quint
Nope
- OJ Haywood
- Emerald Haywood
Back to the Future
- Marty McFly
- Doc Brown
Shaun of the Dead
- Shaun
- Ed
Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Freddy Fazbear
- Foxy
Invincible
- Invincible
- Omni-Man
The Walking Dead
- Rick Grimes
- Michonne
Cameo Characters
- Chucky
- Voltron
- M3GAN
- Michael Knight
- Xena: Warrior Princess
- Colonel Sanders
- Mega Man
Most characters are unlocked by first unlocking their IP’s world, and then an additional character may be unlocked by completing the world. There are also cameo characters that are unlocked through a variety of ways, some through collectibles, while Rick Grimes and Michonne of The Walking Dead are pre-order DLC bonuses.
Funko Fusion Story
A power-hungry menace acquires a crown that allows him to bend the world to his will. He begins to shape worlds to warp them into his own distorted image. This villain Freddy may have been born in the Funko Wonder Works Factory, but his vision for the Funko World is dark and twisted. Possessing the villains of these worlds and creating an army of corrupted characters, it’s up to you to stop this madness.
Playing either as Freddy, the hero of the Funko World, or as the different heroes in these worlds, you have to stop Eddy from spreading more of his hateful distortions. Build your own team of playable heroes and reclaim Freedy’s crown from Eddy, and rally the forces of the Funko Worlds against this menace threat.
