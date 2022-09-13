Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the series’ next installment, two more games in the franchise, and even a Netflix show.

Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté shared a few words about the franchise:

“By celebrating the franchise’s 15th anniversary, we wanted to not only honor our players and the people behind the brand, but also share our ambitions for the future of Assassin’s Creed with our fans. We are looking to expand the universe and continue to offer compelling, immersive experiences. We have countless stories to tell and we want history to be everybody’s playground.”

The roadmap revealed during the Ubisoft Forward earlier this week featured Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and the other projects planned for the franchise. This includes the next two HD flagship games, Codename RED and Codename HEXE, which are part of the Codename INFINITY hub. Assassin’s Creed is also headed to phones with a free-to-play addition to the series, Codename JADE. Ubisoft collaborates with Netflix for a live-action adaptation of the series, as well as an exclusive game for the Netflix gaming platform.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series, is set to release in 2023. It takes place in ninth century Baghdad and boasts a “narrative-driven action-adventure experience with an intriguing coming-of-age storyline, and charismatic protagonists” among other things, revealed Ubisoft. Mirage will have an open city, as with previous iterations of the game. Most importantly, it seems they will let go of the RPG elements that the recent games had. It will be “focusing on parkour, stealth, and assassinations” with its modernized legacy gameplay.

It puts the player in the boots of Basim Ibn Is’haq, a street thief. Join Basim as he joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut for answers about his mysterious past.

Iranian actress Shohreh Aghdashloo voices Basim’s mentor Roshan. This isn’t her first foray into video games and video game-related projects, as she was involved in works such as Mass Effect 2 and Arcane.

“For the 15th anniversary of the franchise we wanted to offer something special to the players and our community”, said Stéphane Boudon, Senior Content Director for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a tribute to the franchise, and notably to the original game. We are bringing a modern take on the iconic Assassin’s Creed gameplay experience, as well as a deep dive into the rituals and tenets of the Hidden Ones, something we think both longtime and new fans alike will be eager to play”.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Case were also announced during the Ubisoft Forward stream:

Deluxe Edition : Includes the base game, digital artbook, and soundtrack. The in-game Deluxe Pack contains an outfit inspired by Ubisoft’s other title, Prince of Persia, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more.

: Includes the base game, digital artbook, and soundtrack. The in-game Deluxe Pack contains an outfit inspired by Ubisoft’s other title, Prince of Persia, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more. Collector’s Case: Includes the Deluxe Edition. The Case also comes with a high-quality 32cm Basim figurine, a Steelbook, mini-artbook, a replica of Basim’s brooch, a map of Baghdad, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename RED

Not much is known about this installment, but Ubisoft revealed enough to hype players about it: its setting. They are aware that players have always wanted to live out their shinobi fantasies, and Codename RED will bring us to feudal Japan.

Codename RED is being developed by the studio behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft Quebec.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename HEXE

There is even less known about Codename HEXE, but it will start closer to home as it is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the birthplace of the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename INFINITY

Codename INFINITY is the way Ubisoft intends to “connect projects and players through different types of experiences.” While they remained vague about it, we do know that it will involve all released Assassin’s Creed games, and confirms two more coming to the franchise after Mirage, which are Codename RED and Codename HEXE. Multiplayer will also return as a standalone experience to the franchise as part of Codename INFINITY.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename JADE

Codename JADE is the franchise’s foray onto mobile platforms and will be a AAA RPG action-adventure free-to-play game set in Ancient China. Character customization is a confirmed feature.

Assassin’s Creed on Netflix

Ubisoft Forward also confirmed a live-action Assassin’s Creed series in partnership with Netflix. It will be “an epic, genre-blending adaptation.” Not only this, but Netflix will also feature an exclusive Assassin’s Creed game on their gaming platform in the future.

