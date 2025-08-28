We've got the Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Season Results according to Madden 26 to see how the game thinks they will perform this year. HC Brian Callahan enters his second season with the Titans and will hope to improve upon the team's 3-14 record from last season. He'll attempt to do it with Cam Ward, the 1st overall pick from the 2025 NFL draft. Let's see what the duo can do in Nashville.

Tennessee Titans 2025 Season Results according to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, this is how the Titans will perform in the 2025-2026 NFL Season:

Week 1: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 0 7 0 7 DEN 3 10 6 7 26

Cam Ward's NFL debut was rough, to say the least. The Rookie QB completed just 13 of 25 passes for 115 yards and two interceptions. Tony Pollard wasn't too effective in his first game in Year 2 with the Titans. He ended up earning just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while catching one pass for three yards.

Patrick Surtain II soured Cam Ward's debut, taking one of his picks all the way to the TEN for 54 yards. Bo Nix scored his first touchdown of the season just two plays later. The Titans didn't score their first Touchdown until they were down 16-0. They never scored again as the Broncos put up 10 more unanswered points.

On a positive note, the defense played well. Although the Broncos had several opportunities, they were forced to go for a field goal on four separate drives. The offensive turnovers and lack of flow didn't help them, though.

Record: 0-1

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 7 3 14 0 24 TEN 0 3 3 7 13

The Tennessee Titans lose their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams. The defense once again played fine, but Cam Ward continued to struggle against one of the league's better defenses. Overall, he finished the day completing 14 of 29 attempts for 168 yards and one interception.

Once again, Tony Pollard continued to struggle on the ground, but he did pick up his second TD of the season early in the fourth quarter. A big problem seems to be the offensive line, who allowed three sacks as well in the loss. Furthermore, four players on L.A.'s defense earned a tackle for a loss, while the Titans only managed to get one.

Record: 0-2

Week 3: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 0 3 3 10 16 TEN 3 0 0 3 6

There's a reason these two teams only one have prime time game combined this season (and it's not the Titans with the prime time game). Both teams played terribly as there wasn't any action until the final quarter.

Once again, Cam Ward has yet to score his first touchdown of the season, surprisingly. The team only had him pass the ball 23 times, as the ball mostly went to HB Tony Pollard. The veteran HB put up abysmal numbers, earning only 48 yards on 18 carries.

Outside of a solid opening drive, the Titans' offense failed to reach the red zone for the rest of the game. K Joey Slye made a field goal early in the fourth quarter to cut the Colts' lead to 9-6. But Anthony Gould's kick return touchdown on the next play put them right back down again.

Record: 0-3

Week 4: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 10 3 7 20 HOU 14 7 7 7 35

The Houston Texans beat the Tennessee Titans with relative ease. The team took a 14-0 lead and never looked back as they never surrendered the lead.

However, the Titans' offense briefly glowed in the second quarter, as Cam Ward completed his first NFL TD pass. It was a seven yard pass to Calvin Ridley, making it 14-7. Ward led the Titans on another FG drive, making it 14-10.

But just as that happened, the Texans added on to their lead once again. C.J. Stroud threw a 12 yard TD pass to Nico Collins. Tennessee closed the gap with another Cam Ward TD – an 18 yard pass to Chig Okonkwo, to make it 28-20. But another TD pass from Stroud (this time to Jayden Higgins) closed any chance of a comeback.

Record: 0-4

Week 5: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 3 3 10 6 22 AZ 10 7 7 3 27

The Titans remain winless as they just barely lose to the Arizona Cardinals. Down 17-3 with 9:53 in the second quarter, the Titans managed to cut that lead down to 17-16. But just as they caught up, James Conner ran it into the end zone on a 33-yard TD.

Cam Ward struggled in the first half. He threw his fourth interception of the season early in the first quarter, which led to a long-drive capped off by a Kyler Murray-Trey McBride touchdown.

But Ward made up for that pick with two more Passing TDs. He threw one to Chig Okonkwo halfway through the third quarter, and another to Tyler Lockett late in the fourth quarter. However, Tony Pollard failed to score on the two-point conversion, which helped the Cardinals maintain a 24-22 lead.

Arizona recovered the onside kick, wasted all of Tennessee's remaining timeouts, and added another FG to the scoreboard. With less than five seconds remaining, the Titans lost their fifth game in a row.

Record: 0-5

Week 6: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 7 7 0 14 LV 7 7 0 3 17

Despite letting the Raiders take an early 14-0 lead, the Titans caught back up in the second and third quarter. Cam Ward threw another two TD passes in the loss, but he also threw two interceptions. At this point in the season, he's thrown six touchdown passes to six interceptions in his first six weeks. However, he's also thrown two TDs in the last three games in a row, which is a good sign.

But the real issues still remain. Tony Pollard (who averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in the loss) is still struggling in his second year with the Titans. Outside of a solid 21-yard run, he was downright awful.

And while Tennessee's defensive line earned three sacks on Geno Smith, the offensive line let Cam Ward get taken down five times. At this point, we expect it to be a recurring problem throughout the season, which may impact Ward and co.'s stats.

In the finals seconds of a scoreless fourth quarter, Raiders' K Daniel Carson converted a 43-yard Field goal to win the game. A roughing the passer penalty from TVondre Sweat killed any chance the Titans to drag this into OT.

Record: 0-6

Week 7: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 3 10 7 3 23 TEN 7 7 0 7 21

For the second week in a row, a last second field goal caused the Titans to lose the game. It's a shame, too, considering the offense finally had some momentum.

Ward played his best game yet, completing 18 of 27 passes for 240 yards and two TDs with no turnovers. Tony Pollard played much better, earning 82 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

The defense played well, too, forcing three sacks, a turnover, and three field goal attempts in the loss. But Drake Maye kept his cool, throwing two touchdowns of his own.

Tony Pollard's touchdown helped the Titans take a 21-20 lead with 7:27 left. They actually got the ball back with about five minutes remaining, but failed to move the chains. With about 3:46 left in the game, the Patriots took advantage of the opportunity.

Stefon Diggs caught a 15 yard pass on a crucial 3rd & 5, which helped the Patriots stay on the field With about 0:28 left, K Andy Borregales converted the game-winning 30 yard field goal.

In case you're interested: Ward currently has 8 passing touchdowns to six interceptions on the year.

Record: 0-7

Week 8: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 7 14 0 7 28 IND 0 3 14 6 23

The Titans finally win their first game of the season as Cam Ward shined in his first W. The rookie QB threw three touchdowns and no interceptions and completed 20 of 30 passes for 255 yards.

Tony Pollard and the offensive line played well. Pollard carried the ball 19 times for 73 yards and a touchdown, while the offensive line kept Ward sack-free during the game.

The Colts almost succeeded in coming back, though. Down 21-3 at the end of the half, Daniel Jones threw one touchdown pass, and HB Jonathan Taylor followed up with another just before the third quarter expired.

Now up only by 4 points, the Titans needed to extend their lead. Their wish came true halfway through the 4th quarter, as Ward connected with Calvin Ridley for a 45 yard touchdown pass.

Indianapolis managed to score one more touchdown, but a missed two-point attempt and onside kick attempt killed their chances.

Record: 1-7

Week 9: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 3 6 3 7 19 TEN 3 0 7 0 10

Just one week after their best offensive outing, the Titans have their worst day offensively so far. Cam Ward was shut down, sacked often, and turnover prone. He fumbled the ball on the team's opening drive. Furthermore, he threw his seventh interception of the season in the fourth quarter when the team only needed a FG to win.

Despite their recent success, Tony Pollard and the O-Line crumbled against the Chargers. Once again, the defense actually continues to play well. They forced Justin Herbert to throw two interceptions, though the offense only scored after one of them. Furthermore, Herbert only threw for 183 yards as he completed 15 of 21 passes.

Record: 1-8

Week 11: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 3 21 0 7 31 TEN 3 3 0 0 6

Overall, it was a pretty slow game, with the exception of an electric 2nd quarter performance from the Texans. Tony Pollard fumbled the ball at the team's 26 yard-line which Will Anderson Jr. recovered and took to the end zone. After the Titans' next three and out, Nick Chubb took it to the house on a 56 yard TD run.

The Titans scored another FG, making it 17-6. But right after that, Dameon Pierce returned a kick for a 98 yard touchdown. So anytime the Titans did something, Houston responded immediately.

The second half was just as silent. C.J. Stroud extended the team's lead with a TD pass to Dalton Schultz. Cam Ward threw no interceptions, but only completed 12 of 24 pass attempts.

Record: 1-9

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 3 6 10 9 28 TEN 0 5 7 0 12

In a game dominated by defenses, the Titans were unable to outmaneuver the Seahawks at home. Despite the defense picking up a safety, the offense could only put up three points on their following drive.

Meanwhile, Seahawks K' Jason Myers nearly tied an NFL record by converting a season-high seven FGs in the win. Most of the Field Goals were chip shot attempts, but Myers was responsible for adding 21 points to the Seahawks' scoreboard.

Sam Darnold also threw a TD, completing a 14 yard TD pass to Noah Fant to help the team take a 19-12 lead. Cam Ward earned his first rushing touchdown of the year, but also threw an interception late in the fourth quarter.

Record: 1-10

Week 13: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 3 3 3 6 15 TEN 7 3 0 0 10

If you've seen our Jaguars' 2025 results, you may already know what happened here.

Jaguars' K Cam Little's five field goals helped propel the Jaguars past the Titans. Cam Ward threw his ninth interception of the year, as well as his second lost fumble. So far, he has 12 total touchdowns to eleven total turnovers in his rookie season.

Furthermore, the Titans had no run game at all. Tony Pollard got just 35 yards on 15 carries. Backup HB Julius Chestnut earned just four yards on five touches. Once again, the Titans' offense failed to pick up where their defense left off.

Record: 1-11

Week 14: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 6 7 3 3 19 CLE 3 7 0 10 20

In a battle between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the former Buffalo just narrowly beat Ward and the Titans.

Cam Ward completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for just under 200 yards. However, their main issue (the offensive and defensive line) continue to make any real impact. They allowed Ward to get sacked four times as Pollard only earned 52 yards on the ground.

Shedeur Sanders wasn't spectacular either. The rookie QB only earned 173 yards on 28 passing attempts. Interestingly, neither QB turned the ball over in this defensive battle.

Record: 1-12

Week 15: Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 7 0 21 28 SF 14 17 7 0 38

Bad news: The Titans were absolutely demolished

The Good news: Cam Ward threw four touchdown passes, though three of them came in garbage time.

The Titans' first half was a mess. Ward threw his 10th interception of the season to LB Fred Warner, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. On their next offensive drive, 49ers' DT Javon Hargrave forced a fumble on Tony Pollard.

The Titans' defense simply had no answer for the offensive trio in San Francisco. George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey all earned over 100 yards in the win. Furthermore, QB Brock Purdy threw for over 260 yards and three TDs in the win.

But Cam Ward took advantage of garbage time. He connected with Calvin Ridley for two TDs in the final seven minutes of play. A fumble from the 49ers' kick return unit led to another Tennessee score, though they were still down by 10. They did attempt an onside kick, but failed.

Calvin Ridley ended the day with eight catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Record: 1-13

Week 16: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 3 14 7 10 34 TEN 10 0 0 7 17

Despite a great first quarter from the Titans, the team failed to keep up with the Super Bowl LIX runners-up.

Cam Ward connected with Tyler Lockett for a 59 yard TD pass on the team's first drive. Then, they responded to a Chiefs' FG drive, with a FG drive of their own. But things took a turn for the worse from there.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs' offense on two more scoring drives, connecting with Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce on separate scores. They tacked on additional 17 unanswered points in the second half, including a 25 yard TD run from Isiah Pacheco.

Ward threw another TD in garbage time to Calvin Ridley, who ended up earning 99 yards in the loss. Ward completed 20 of 29 pass attempts with two TDs and no interceptions.

Record: 1-14

Week 17: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 0 3 7 7 17 TEN 0 7 10 7 24

Cam Ward and the Titans finally win their second game of the season, ending a seven-game losing streak in the process.

Ward completed a touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo right before the first half expired to help the Titans' take the lead. Tony Pollard finished the job in the second half, scoring two TD runs in the second half, including a 19-yarder that helped the Titans take a 24-17 lead.

The defense did a good job of containing both Alvin Kamara and second-year QB Spencer Rattler. Rattler threw an interception to Jarvis Brownlee Jr., and Kamara fumbled the ball in the 1st quarter. No scoring came from either of those turnovers, but the defense provided plenty of opportunities.

So far, Ward has 20 total touchdowns on the season, along with 12 total turnovers. While he started slow, he progressed throughout the year. He has one more game to make a statement.

Record: 2-14

Week 18: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 10 0 3 7 20 JAX 0 9 7 3 19

Cam Ward and the Titans win the season finale, ending the season on a small two-game win streak.

Ward earned 225 yards in the win and threw one touchdown and one interception. He threw an interception to 2nd overall pick Travis Hunter, who also earned 55 yards in the game. Tony Pollard earned 86 yards on 16 carries. The defense also forced Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence to throw two INTs.

Record: 3-14

Overall, that wraps up the Titans' 2025-2025 NFL Season results according to Madden 26. While the team did not improve from their record from their previous season, it's understandable as to why.

Cam Ward played well, earning 21 total touchdowns with 13 total turnovers on the year. Overall, he threw 19 passing touchdowns and ran for two, while throwing 11 INTs with two fumbles lost. Furthermore, he earned 3,297 passing yards and 104 rushing yards, equaling 3,401 total yards in 17 games.

HC Brian Callahan didn't see the improvement he wanted. But Ward definitely developed into a better player over the course of the season. If the team can acquire better superstar talent on the offensive line and on the receiving corps, they could be a solid team in 2026 and beyond.

