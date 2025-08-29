The Portland Trail Blazers are finally back in the spotlight. After four straight seasons without a playoff appearance, general manager Joe Cronin made it clear: it’s winning time again in Rip City. True to his word, Portland had one of the most ambitious offseasons in recent memory, bringing Damian Lillard back home from Milwaukee while also landing Jrue Holiday from the Celtics. Together, the duo gives the Blazers a championship-tested backcourt, something this franchise hasn’t seen since the Clyde Drexler era. But when it comes to NBA 2K26, the ratings don’t match reality.

Alongside proven veterans like Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III, as well as young talents like Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and rookie big man Yang Hansen, the Blazers are suddenly one of the most balanced teams in the West. On paper, this is a group that should absolutely contend for a playoff spot.

Several Blazers players are either overvalued despite limited production or underrated even with proven impact. Let’s break down the five Blazers whose 2K26 ratings simply don’t make sense.

Toumani Camara: Overrated at 82 OVR

Camara proved himself as a scrappy 3-and-D wing who could defend multiple positions and knock down open shots. But let’s not kid ourselves, an 82 OVR is wildly inflated.

Placing Camara above Holiday, Sharpe, and Jerami Grant essentially paints him as Portland’s second-best player, which just isn’t reality. While his development has been encouraging, Camara is still best suited as a defensive role player, not a star-caliber cornerstone. A fairer rating would be 76-77 OVR, keeping him in line with his role as an impact rotation piece rather than a top option.

Jrue Holiday: Underrated at 81 OVR

Holiday’s NBA 2K26 rating might be the most egregious on the roster. At 81 OVR, 2K essentially pegs him as a complementary piece. In reality, Holiday remains one of the NBA’s premier defensive guards and a stabilizing two-way presence.

He’s not only a multiple-time All-Defensive selection but also an NBA champion who brings invaluable leadership and playoff experience to a team still finding its identity. Putting him below Camara and equal to Sharpe minimizes his importance. Holiday should be in the 84-85 OVR range, solidifying him as the second-best player on the Blazers behind Lillard.

Shaedon Sharpe: Underrated at 81 OVR

Sharpe is Portland’s bridge to the future. His sophomore leap showcased why the Blazers consider him untouchable in trade talks: explosive athleticism, improved shot creation, and flashes of two-way potential. While his 95 dunk rating is accurate, his overall 81 OVR undersells his growth.

Sharpe averaged double figures with efficient scoring stretches, and his athletic profile makes him one of the league’s rising stars. He should be rated higher than Camara and closer to Holiday, realistically in the 83-84 OVR range. Anything lower feels like 2K is ignoring the strides he’s already made.

Jerami Grant: Underrated at 79 OVR

Grant’s consistency remains overlooked. A nightly 20-point scorer who also defends multiple positions, Grant is one of the most valuable two-way forwards in the league. His ability to hit threes, slash to the basket, and guard across the frontcourt makes him indispensable to Portland’s system. Meanwhile, he is also one of the highest-paid players in Portland.

Yet NBA 2K26 has him at just 79 OVR, below Camara and barely above Scoot Henderson. That’s baffling. Grant should be rated 81-82 OVR, rewarding his reliability and acknowledging that he’s still in his prime as a high-level starter on both ends of the floor.

Scoot Henderson: Overrated at 78 OVR

This one might sting Blazers fans, but Scoot’s 78 OVR feels too generous at this stage. While his sophomore season had flashes of brilliance, quick first steps, acrobatic finishes, and glimpses of playmaking, it also exposed his weaknesses. His decision-making, shooting inconsistency, and defensive lapses held him back.

Scoot’s potential is real, but an upper-70s rating suggests he’s already a reliable starter when in reality, he’s still a work in progress. A 75-76 OVR would better reflect his current level, leaving space for him to climb as he develops alongside veterans like Lillard and Holiday.

Other notable cases where the 2K26 got it wrong

Damian Lillard at 88 OVR, a fair rating. Lillard is still a top-tier scorer and leader, though durability and age may slightly cap his upside. On the other hand, Robert Williams III at 78 OVR. A fair grade for an elite defensive anchor, though injuries continue to cloud his long-term impact. Meanwhile, Donovan Clingan at 77 OVR is slightly underrated. His rim protection and rebounding project him as a future defensive star, and he deserves closer to a 79.

In addition, Yang Hansen at 70 OVR is severely underrated. At 7-foot-2 with mobility and international experience, Hansen should be at least a 73-74 OVR, especially as a top draft-day addition.

The Blazers’ 2K26 outlook

The Trail Blazers' roster has been reshaped into a fascinating mix of championship-tested veterans and rising young stars. Lillard’s homecoming and Holiday’s arrival instantly raise Portland’s floor, while Sharpe, Scoot, and Clingan represent the future. Yet NBA 2K26 misses the balance.

Fixing these ratings would present a more accurate picture of Portland’s identity, a team capable of competing now while also developing into a serious threat in the years ahead.

Portland is no longer a team stuck in limbo. The return of Damian Lillard and the arrival of Jrue Holiday signal a new chapter, one where experience and youth blend into a dangerous core. Unfortunately, NBA 2K26 doesn’t quite reflect that reality.

By overrating role players like Camara while undervaluing proven stars like Holiday and Grant, the game distorts what makes the Blazers so compelling. With a few simple adjustments, the Blazers’ virtual roster would more accurately mirror the team’s real potential, one built not just for the present but also for a future that looks brighter than it has in years.