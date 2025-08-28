EA Sports revealed their Early Access roadmap for Skate before it drops this September. Overall, the roadmap mentions three seasons worth of content. These seasons will feature new events, modes, tricks, and other features for skaters to explore. Furthermore, each season brings a new area with new challenges and more to keep you entertained. Without further ado, let's take a look.

EA Skate Early Access Roadmap – Everything You Need to Know

We are so hyped to announce that skate. will release in Early Access September 16th, 2025. See you in San Vansterdam! 🛹 pic.twitter.com/3tR3onovwb — skate. (@skate) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to EA Sports, Skate 3's Early Access Roadmap features three seasons worth of content. While the early access drops on September 16th, the game's seasons will come shortly after. Here's a look at what we know for every season so far:

EA Skate Early Access Season 1 (October, 2025)

2 Seasonal Events: Skate-o-ween 7-Ply Maple Harvest

skate.Pass

Quality of life improvements

Skate Early Access Season 2 (December 2025)

New Co-Op Game Mode

2 Seasonal Events

Party Voice Chat

New Gameplay Tricks: Impossible & Improved Handplants

Improvements to Replay Editor

EA Skate Early Access Season 3 (2026)

Leaderboards

Open World Collection

More Character Slots

Player Created Packs

New Game Modes

New Gameplay Tricks: Darkslides & Improved Footplants



Furthermore, the developers are bringing back the Flick-It control system from the original titles. This allows returning players to enjoy the new Skate game just like the classic titles long ago. Furthermore, the game provides many different camera options for you, whether you're on or off-board.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the EA Skate Early Access Roadmap. Of course, Early Access means that the game is still currently in development. At this point, we do not yet know the whey plan to official release the game. However, Early Access will at least provide players with cross-play and cross-progression in this free-to-play experience.

With the Early Access Launch arriving, players will soon be able to shred across the city of San Vansterdam. This new location is made up of 4 neighborhoods, each with their own design. Furthermore, EA plans to add more areas, events, challenges, brand partners, and more as they expand the city.

EA will also add regular gameplay updates which should fix bugs, and resolve any other issues that are plaguing players.

Many skate fans had the opportunity to playtest the game earlier this summer. And now, everyone will have a chance to join in on the fun. We look forward to experiencing Skate when the early access drops.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.