EA Sports revealed the top 10 best players in EA NHL 26 in terms of OVR ratings. Overall, these players represent the best of the best within the game, and will be amongst the toughest to play against. Conversely, these players may make for some of the best teammates you'll play with on the ice. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 10 best NHL players in EA NHL 26.

EA NHL 26 Top 10 Best Player Ratings At Launch

At launch, the following 10 players will have the best rating in EA Sports NHL 26:

  1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (97 OVR)
  2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (96 OVR)
  3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (96 OVR)
  4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (96 OVR)
  5. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (95 OVR)
  6. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (95 OVR)
  7. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (95 OVR)
  8. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (94 OVR)
  9. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (94 OVR)
  10. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (94 OVR)

Edmonton Oilers' Centre Connor McDavid is EA Sports NHL 26's top best rated player, standing at a 97 OVR. His high rating is followed by Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, and Nikita Kucherov.

He may not be a Stanley Cup winner yet, but McDavid once again put his skills on display last year. He earned his seventh all-star nod, which also marked the sixth time he was elected as captain of the All-Star Team. In 2024-2025, he earned 26 goals, 74 assists, and 100 points.

Article Continues Below

Interestingly, there's only one Florida Panther on this list who's ranked at seventh place – Alexsander Barkov. The back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion tied for the third highest rating with Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar.

Both the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are the only two teams this year with two players in the top 10.

EA Sports NHL 26 is all about Superstars. With ICE-Q 2.0 and NHL Edge Data, the developers can create more realistic player movement and better animations. These new animations help support aspects like the new goalie crease system, which is the latest effort from EA to create an even better goalie system.

Overall, that wraps up the top 10 best player ratings in EA NHL 26. Don't fret if your favorite player isn't on the list. Throughout the season, EA Sports will update player ratings to reflect their skill as accurately as possible. For example, if Connor Hellebuyck somehow played terribly this season, someone just under him may replace him.

Check out the full player ratings list to see where your favorite stars landed.

