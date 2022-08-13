Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Graven Innocence

Get your free “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (4* Dendro Bow) and in the Genshin Impact 3.0 main event Graven Innocence!

In Port Ormos, Sumeru, there is a shop named Acara Crafts. One can hear the many sighs of craftsmen within…

Graven Innocence

Event Rewards

Travelers will be able to earn the following rewards in Graven Innocence:

“Sprout of Rebirth” Collei

Crown of Insight

Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Character Ascension Materials

Weapon EXP Materials

Mora

During the event, you can exchange “Whimsical Drafts” and “Creative Notes” for precious materials in the event shop. After the conclusion of the event, your remaining “Whimsical Drafts” and “Creative Notes” will disappear along with the event shop.

Event Duration

The start and end date of this event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Travelers must accomplish the following to participate in Graven Innocence:

Reach Adventure Rank 20

Complete Archon Quest “The Black Serpent Knights’ Glory.” After completing Archon Quest “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind,” you can click “Quick Start” to have a simplified experience of the event. To have a better experience, it is advised to complete Archon Quest “The Black Serpent Knights’ Glory.”



Event Overview

The staff of Acara Crafts, a toy store in Port Ormos, are preoccupied with the hindered development of new toys.

During the event, help the staff find assistants and collect inspiration regarding toy-making to obtain “Whimsical Drafts” and “Creative Notes,” which can then be exchanged for materials in the Event Shop.

You can get the new Exquisite Kamera too, and take Snapshots of various Sumeru wildlife with it.

Event Gameplay

Braving the Elements

In the “Braving the Elements” challenge, trigger Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, or Burning reaction to unleash a shockwave at the point where the reaction takes place, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 2s.

Metamorphosis of Wood

You can obtain Creative Notes from Snap Shots challenges. Give Creative Notes and resources to the craftsperson at Acara Crafts to obtain Woodcarving Components.

The Woodland Stands can be used to mount multiple Aranara Woodcarvings simultaneously. Interact with the Stands to place unlocked Woodcarving Trunks and then mount other components on that trunk. There is a limit to the number of carvings that can be displayed, though this number will increase as the event progresses.

The types of Woodcarving Components include: Trunks, Heads, Hats, Shawls, and Eyes. You must set a Trunk first before you can set a Head. The Head must in turn be set first before you can place Hats, Shawls, and Eyes.