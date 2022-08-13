Gaming
Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Graven Innocence
Get your free “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (4* Dendro Bow) and in the Genshin Impact 3.0 main event Graven Innocence!
In Port Ormos, Sumeru, there is a shop named Acara Crafts. One can hear the many sighs of craftsmen within…
Graven Innocence
Event Rewards
Travelers will be able to earn the following rewards in Graven Innocence:
- “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei
- Crown of Insight
- Primogems
- Talent Level-Up Materials
- Character EXP Materials
- Character Ascension Materials
- Weapon EXP Materials
- Mora
During the event, you can exchange “Whimsical Drafts” and “Creative Notes” for precious materials in the event shop. After the conclusion of the event, your remaining “Whimsical Drafts” and “Creative Notes” will disappear along with the event shop.
Event Duration
The start and end date of this event is currently unknown.
Eligibility
Travelers must accomplish the following to participate in Graven Innocence:
- Reach Adventure Rank 20
- Complete Archon Quest “The Black Serpent Knights’ Glory.”
- After completing Archon Quest “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind,” you can click “Quick Start” to have a simplified experience of the event. To have a better experience, it is advised to complete Archon Quest “The Black Serpent Knights’ Glory.”
Event Overview
The staff of Acara Crafts, a toy store in Port Ormos, are preoccupied with the hindered development of new toys.
During the event, help the staff find assistants and collect inspiration regarding toy-making to obtain “Whimsical Drafts” and “Creative Notes,” which can then be exchanged for materials in the Event Shop.
You can get the new Exquisite Kamera too, and take Snapshots of various Sumeru wildlife with it.
Event Gameplay
Braving the Elements
In the “Braving the Elements” challenge, trigger Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, or Burning reaction to unleash a shockwave at the point where the reaction takes place, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 2s.
Metamorphosis of Wood
You can obtain Creative Notes from Snap Shots challenges. Give Creative Notes and resources to the craftsperson at Acara Crafts to obtain Woodcarving Components.
The Woodland Stands can be used to mount multiple Aranara Woodcarvings simultaneously. Interact with the Stands to place unlocked Woodcarving Trunks and then mount other components on that trunk. There is a limit to the number of carvings that can be displayed, though this number will increase as the event progresses.