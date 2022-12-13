By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

Alhaitham is finally becoming playable in Version 3.4 after several months of being known to the wider Genshin Impact audience. Check out our first look at Alhaitham in-game.

Note that none of the details, models, or animations below were released officially by HoYoverse. These are all subject to changes and may not represent Alhaitham once he releases on Genshin Impact Version 3.4.

Alhaitham In-Game

Alhaitham’s appearance as a playable character in-game is no different from his look as an NPC the past few Versions.

Here’s how he looks like on the character menu screen:

We also get a peek at one of his idles, where he plays with some of his leaf-like projections, as well as his Constellation. Evidently, minimal to no changes were made from his NPC appearance to his playable character model.

As with all of the recent five-star character releases, Alhaitham is also coming with his own Story Quest. This is a peek at his Story Quest Art. His house was also datamined to be in the game files, so players can expect to learn more about that part of his life as well. Of course, an appearance by his housemate Kaveh is also rumored.

Here’s a still image of him during another one of his idles, where he is holding up his house keys.

If you want a closer look at his house keys, here’s a render:

Before seeing how he looks on the field, here’s a quick refresher of his battle talents.

Normal Attack: Sword of Hetuvidya

Normal Attack

Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Universality: An Elaboration on Form

Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form.

Holding this skill will cause it to behave differently.

Hold

Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack.

Chisel-Light Mirror

When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror. Chisel-Light Mirrors will have the following properties. When he possesses Chisel-Light Mirrors, Alhaitham’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Dendro DMG. This cannot be overridden. When attacks of the aforementioned kind hit opponents, the Chisel-Light Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that deals AoE Dendro DMG based on the number of Mirrors on the field. A total of 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors can exist at once. The Chisel-Light Mirrors will disappear one after the other over time, and will all disappear when Alhaitham leaves the field.



Elemental Burst: Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena

Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG.

If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of damage instances dealt.

2s after this ability is unleashed, new Chisel-Light Mirrors are generated for Alhaitham based on the number of Mirrors consumed:

If no Mirrors were consumed, 3 will be generated.

If 1 Mirror was consumed, 2 will be generated.

If 2 Mirrors were consumed, 1 will be generated.

If 3 Mirrors were consumed, none will be generated.

During his attacks, he wields an extra sword, and he momentarily disappears prior to the hit of his Charged Attack.

His Elemental Skill causes him to blink forwards as well, and holding it enter Alhaitham into an Aiming Mode, similar to Keqing’s own Elemental Skill. His Elemental Burst has been described to resemble some of the Mirror Maiden’s own polygonal cages and attacks.

You can view the Burst in greater detail, frame-by-frame, via this slowed down version.

In this slow-mo, every line that forms each edge of Alhaitham’s incredibly geometric animation can be seen. The three Chisel-Light Mirrors that he manipulates in the beginning of this animation is also more visible, making it easier to appreciate the work that went into creating the character. Note that the Chisel-Light Mirrors in his animation glows accordingly depending on how many stacks he had prior to casting his Burst.

[3.3.51] Alhaitham burst comparison between 0->3 chisel light mirrors This was tested with C6 Alhaitham (though i dont think it matters) STC* btw dont follow me for leaks (just follow some random reposters idk, i might be mentally unstable and like weird stuff)#genshinleakhttps://t.co/AWrC930agKpic.twitter.com/vU7lCDvTMo — hourlykonig | waiting for alhaitham (@hourlykonig) December 13, 2022

To give you an idea how Alhaitham would appear in the middle of a rotation.

Here’s another one, including a sneak peek at the other new Genshin Impact Version 3.4 character, the 4-star Polearm character Yaoyao. Both characters are shown equipping different weapons.

Alhaitham is still quite a ways away, with Genshin Impact Version 3.4 still not expected until the middle of January 2023. Again, the details, models, and animations above were not released through official means, so he might still be tweaked before his eventual release early next year.