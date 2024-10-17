There’s no question that the transfer portal has changed the college basketball landscape forever. Whether it’s for the better or for the worse, it depends on who you talk to. For Georgetown Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley, while he acknowledges the need to change with the landscape, he also sees some of the downfalls of the transfer portal as per NBC Sports Washington.

“What I think this whole portal thing has done, it hasn’t taught people how to have resilience and resolve. Anything that’s easy, they give up,” Cooley said. “Failure is good sometimes. Failure brings about an internal drive, and I don’t think our kids know how to fail today. . .sometimes you just got to figure the s**t out.”

“Maybe I have to evolve or I’ll dissolve with that, but that’s just my overall gut feeling on it,” Cooley continued. “Grind through it. This system’s not allowing for the grind.”

It’s interesting that Ed Cooley would have that take on the transfer portal considering the fact that out of Georgetown’s five new additions to the roster, four of them are transfers. Maybe it’s as he said, he needs to evolve or dissolve.

Ed Cooley, Georgetown looking for transfer portal boost

The Hoyas are hoping for a bounce back year in 2024-25 after a disappointing 2023-24 season. Last year, Georgetown finished with an overall record of 9-23, and 2-18 in Big East Conference play. But with a big haul in the transfer portal, they could turn their fortunes around.

The Hoyas landed one of the biggest names in the transfer portal with former Harvard guard Malik Mack. Mack was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year and put his name on NBA Draft radars after a big freshman season. He’s expected to have an immediate impact for Georgetown this season.

Mack is one of four potential impact transfers this year. The Hoyas also landed a commitment from Jordan Burks who played sparingly for Kentucky last season as a freshman. With a bigger and more consistent role, Burks could be a major factor for Georgetown.

The Hoyas’ transfer group also includes former TCU wing Micah Peavy and former Louisville wing Curtis Williams Jr. Peavy was a Big 12 honorable mention last year after putting up the best statistical season of his college career. As a freshman last season, Williams was a bit inconsistent but could also thrive with a bigger role.

Georgetown’s only incoming freshman is forward Caleb Williams from Sidwell Friends School.