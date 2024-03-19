The 2024 NCAA Tournament is here and fans are furiously scribbling their brackets to see which team can make the Final Four. Just hours after Selection Sunday finished, the college basketball transfer portal opened. If the college football transfer portal was any indication, then college hoops will be full of talented names searching for another opportunity.
A number of programs have already fired their coaches, which always leads to a flurry of changes on the roster. Louisville fired Kenny Payne, Michigan parted ways with Juwan Howard, Mike Boynton was canned from Oklahoma State, and Stanford moved on from Jerod Haase.
For the 68 teams playing in the NCAA Tournament, they are waiting to hit the portal, so even more names will be coming over the next few weeks. Here is a tracker with the best players in the transfer portal. After the first day, a record 291 players entered the portal, per Travis Branham of 247Sports.
Top players in the college basketball transfer portal
Dug McDaniel, Michigan
With Michigan moving on from Juwan Howard after an 8-win season, McDaniel entered the portal. He averaged 16.3 PPG and has two years of eligibility left. He should be a hot commodity on the market.
Andrej Stojaković, Stanford
The son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković, the Stanford freshman now enters the portal after one year with the Cardinal. He will immediately have a flurry of suitors given his age and potential.
Keyon Menifield, Arkansas
Menifield transferred from Washington to Arkansas last year but took a step back as far as productivity goes. He has two years remaining and perhaps a third program could do the trick for the talented guard.
Koron Davis, Louisville
Koro Davis put Louisville in headlines once he was dismissed from the program in December. He averaged 25 PPG at junior college before committing to the Cardinals, and now he enters the portal as one of the most sought-after players.
Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams Jr., Louisville
Both of these players were four-star recruits coming into college, but Louisville's exodus continued as Kenny Payne got the boot.
Javon Small, Oklahoma State
Javon Small transferred from East Carolina to Oklahoma State last season, but with Mike Boynton being fired, he enters once again. Small averaged 15.1 PPG with 4 boards and 4 assists.
Transfer Portal Breakdown
Javon Small – 6’2” 180 pound combo guard transfer from Oklahoma State
Notes: Paired with another combo guard you can have one of the best backcourts in the country pic.twitter.com/77bs6xcSKg
— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 18, 2024
Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma State
Garrison is a McDonald's All-American who entered the portal following Boynton's departure. He is a talented big man with multiple years of eligibility remaining, so there will be way too many suitors for him. He originally chose Oklahoma State over Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Houston.
Kanaan Carlyle, Stanford
Carlyle entered the portal with Stanford moving on from Jarod Haase. He averaged 11.5 PPG and chose the Cardinal over Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Kansas and Tennessee, so perhaps he will look at one of those schools again.
Sincere Parker, Saint Louis
Parker was one of the best players for Saint Louis, but they also moved on from their head coach. The Billikens have been tied to Indiana State coach Josh Schertz, but nothing is official yet. Parker averaged 15.9 PPG and shot over 40 percent from three.
Sincere Parker of Saint Louis is entering the transfer portal. The 6-3 guard was extremely impressive despite playing just 20 minutes per game:
15.9 PPG
4.3 RPG
49.2% FG
42.6% 3FG
81.1% FT pic.twitter.com/3IjvXYM04M
— Dylan Lutey (@dylan_lutey) March 18, 2024
Jevon Porter, Pepperdine
The younger brother of Michael Porter Jr. is more than just that. Jevon is one of three Pepperdine players to enter the portal, and he averaged 16.2 PPG. The 6-11 big is a polarizing player in the portal.
Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine
Ajayi came from junior college and averaged over 17 PPG with 9.9 rebounds for Pepperdine. He has already heard from a long list of schools, including UCLA, Arizona, Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, and more.
Michael Ajayi | Scoring | Pepperdine 23-24
He averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season and shot 47% from 3PT pic.twitter.com/q16lWDZ2rB
— Intuition Hoops (@IntuitionHoops) March 14, 2024
Koren Johnson, Washington
Koren Johnson was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year with 11.1 PPG. But, with Mike Hopkins leaving, Johnson decided to decline for the portal.
JJ Traynor, Louisville
Traynor is a four-year player with the Cardinals that joins a long list of Louisville players to enter the portal. He averaged 10.1 PPG this past year.
Kanye Clary, Penn State
The sophomore averaged 16.7 PPG but was dismissed from the program in February. The Nittany Lions' leading scorer will be a popular player in this year's portal.
Kanye Clary fan account checking in again. pic.twitter.com/yWSJNt3Y60
— psu hoops stuff (@psuhoopsstuff) December 7, 2023
Mikeal Brown-Jones, UNC Greensboro
Just because you haven't heard the name doesn't mean he isn't a talented player. Brown-Jones began his career at VCU but caught fire with UNC Greensboro this season. He averaged 18.9 PPG with 7.9 rebounds while being named First-Team SoCon. He will also test the NBA Draft waters, so his decision could go in a number of different directions.
UNCG senior forward, Mikeal Brown-Jones, will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and test the 2024 NBA Draft waters, he tells me.
Took a huge leap this year, averaging 18.9 PTS + 7.5 REB as a dangerous lob threat + expanding his game to the perimeter as a pick-and-popper (43.1 3P%). pic.twitter.com/04wR4YIdmv
— Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) March 18, 2024
Malik Dia, Belmont
Dia averaged 16.9 PPG for Belmont after previously transferring over from Vanderbilt. Big men in the portal are usually a popular group.
Josh Cohen, UMass
Cohen was the NEC Player of the Year at St. Francis and then was named to the first-team All-Atlantic 10 after averaging 15.9 PPG and 6.8 rebounds this year.
Darlinstone Dubar, Hofstra
Dubar made his name known with a 24-point performance against Duke this season. He finished the year averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 boards.
Dakota Leffew, Mount St. Mary's
Leffew is a high-flying player who can provide a team with experience. He averaged 17.6 PPG and shot incredibly well from beyond the arc.
Mount St Marrys star senior guard Dakota Leffew is entering the transfer portal
Averaged 17.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.0 APG
Shot 37% from deep this year
High level shotmaker off the dribble @Kotaleffew1 pic.twitter.com/R6opHGKvb9
— PDT (@PDTScouting) March 18, 2024
Amari Williams, Drexel
Williams made headlines by becoming the first back-to-back DPOY in CAA history. He averaged 12.3 PPG with 7.8 rebounds and just under two blocks per game.
Frankie Fidler, Omaha
Frankie Fidler is an under-the-radar player who will catch everyone's attention in the portal. He averaged 20.1 PPG at Omaha and was a two-time All-Summit League pick.
Omaha’s Frankie Fidler will put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, I’m told.
The 6’7” do-it-all guard avg’d 20.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST w/ a 59.5 TS%.
Top ten in the nation in offensive win shares + free throws made.
Among the most productive players hitting the portal. pic.twitter.com/y22yZad5Ly
— Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) March 18, 2024
Tarris Reed, Michigan
Another Wolverines player enters the portal, this time it is Tarris Reed. He started 31 games for the Wolverines this season and averaged 9 PPG with 6.2 rebounds. This is one of the biggest entries so far.
*This will be updated continuously.*