My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be seeing some turnover at the quarterback position in the 2023 season with Stetson Bennett heading to the NFL. For the most part, the starting role is expected to be a competition between Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck. However, Vandagriff’s latest comments on his future Georgia will certainly raise some eyebrows.

Vandagriff hasn’t played any meaningful snaps during his two seasons with Georgia while sitting behind Bennett, with Beck getting most of the action in relief of Bennett when someone was needed. Vandagriff is a former five-star prospect, so he likely wants to play, and his latest comments don’t make it sound like he’s very excited to be in a competition for the starting job with Beck.

Former 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff is uncertain about his future with Georgia. “I’m not sure. I guess there’s some praying to do. But my plans, for now, are to just take it day by day.”https://t.co/Qhe6tti1N7 pic.twitter.com/kaLRwIQu45 — On3 (@On3sports) April 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Vandagriff opted not to enter the transfer portal, but that doesn’t mean his future with Georgia is totally resolved just yet. Considering all the talent he has, it’s not surprising to see that Brock Vandagriff wants to have a starting role in 2023. But with a quarterback battle with Beck on his hands currently, it’s fair to wonder whether that starting role will open up for him with the Bulldogs or not.

Either way, it looks like this battle between Vandagriff and Beck will be something to keep an eye on for Georgia moving forward. Chances are they will be in good hands either way, but it looks like whichever decision the Bulldogs make could have big repercussions in the future as well, which makes it a very compelling storyline ahead of the upcoming 2023 campaign.