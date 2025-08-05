The Cleveland Browns come into the 2025 season with one of the most unique situations in the NFL. They have four viable quarterbacks who could start, two of whom are rookies. All signs point to Joe Flacco being the starter on Week 1, but after drafting two quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it seems likely that the Browns will enter the year with all four on their 53-man roster.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed this thought. He said that after drafting two quarterbacks in the middle rounds of the NFL draft, it's rare for teams to cut those picks, so after talking to people around the league, he thinks Cleveland finalizes its 53-man roster with four quarterbacks.

Schefter said, “My thinking on this after talking to many people around the league has shifted. I now think the Browns are more likely than not to carry four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster. Now, hear me out. It is rare when a team drafts a quarterback in the middle rounds and winds up releasing him.

“And we've always thought that both rookie quarterbacks would make the 53-man roster. Barring an injury, Shedeur's shoulder or Kenny Pickett’s hamstring getting worse, assuming they both get healthy, even though they might not be today. I think both rookie quarterbacks are on the Browns' final 53-man roster.”

Most teams enter the season with three quarterbacks available, so it would be rare to see the Browns enter the season with four. However, they are not seen as playoff contenders, and Kevin Stefanski might think it's better to see what they have with all four.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense is very quarterback-friendly. So, despite Joe Flacco being the favorite to start in Week 1, he is 40 years old, and it would make much more sense for the Browns to be ready with all of their quarterbacks and see what they can do.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders seem safe because they are rookies, and Flacco's experience has won out in training camp. It does not help that Kenny Pickett has missed time due to injury because it could leave him as the odd man out, but as Adam Schefter pointed out, it seems unlikely that the Browns and Kevin Stefanski would cut bait with him.

The quarterback room was dealing with some injury concerns in training camp, so they also recently signed Tyler Huntley. However, questions remain on whether he will make the roster or if he was a depth piece.