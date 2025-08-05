The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to bounce back in the 2025-26 campaign after ending last season with a 6-11 record. However, there is some concern with star edge rusher Nick Bosa, as he missed his third consecutive practice on Tuesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared an important update regarding Bosa's situation.

Despite sitting out for a third practice, Shanahan reveals that Bosa is not dealing with an injury, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 27-year-old edge rusher is practicing on his own on the side and reportedly appears to be looking healthy.

“49ers' DE Nick Bosa is missing his third straight practice today. Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he doesn’t have an injury. Bosa is working on the side and appears to be moving just fine.”

So, it's not entirely clear why Nick Bosa isn't practicing with his teammates. But at the very least, Shanahan makes it clear that there is no injury concern for the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. If that's the case, then Bosa should be ready to go by Week 1 when the 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener.

Despite Kyle Shanahan claiming that Bosa does not have an injury, there is still speculation about what exactly is going on with the five-time Pro Bowler. Perhaps more information will come to light in the coming days, as the 49ers are scheduled to play their first preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 9.

Once Bosa returns to practicing with his teammates, any concerns should immediately go away. He's been phenomenal throughout his career, and that trend should continue in the 2025-26 season. He proved to be a valuable asset last year despite the disappointing record, as Nick Bosa finished with 52 combined tackles (33 solo), 9.0 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and one interception.