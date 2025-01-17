Georgia Tech basketball is cementing its case as a hot spot for high-caliber recruits. The Yellow Jackets now have a talented four-star center coming — who turned down the likes of Arkansas and Oregon.

Mouhamed Sylla is off to Atlanta, verbally committing to Georgia Tech Thursday. The Top 30 center from Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona confirmed his decision with Travis Branham of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man revealed the Razorbacks and Ducks were on his short list. He earned a chance to play for either the past national championship winner John Calipari in Fayetteville, or suit up for the nation's No. 13 ranked team in Eugene.

Sylla, however, becomes a major recruiting win for second-year Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire.

How Georgia Tech beat Arkansas and Oregon for 4-star talent

Sylla cited the chance to play for the former NBA star guard as one reason behind his decision.

“I picked to go to Georgia Tech because when I went on my visit there I felt at home,” Sylla told Branham. “And, I know they can help me get to the (NBA).”

Sylla, who's a native of Senegal, added how he's closely observed Stoudamire's past work with a current Yellow Jackets star.

“I watched him coach Baye Ndongo and I know he is a good coach, that's why I want to go there,” Sylla said. “I want him to be my coach. They have been big on me from the beginning.”

Ndongo is also Senegalese decent who's averaging more than 12 points a game for Stoudamire's team. Georgia Tech is currently 8-10 overall and 14th among Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

The Yellow Jackets, however, have put together a stout 2025 recruiting class that'll now feature Sylla. Stoudamire and the Jackets have the ACC's fifth-best recruiting class per 247Sports. The 1996 NBA Rookie of the Year landed one other four-star talent for this cycle: Akai Fleming of Overtime Elite, a shooting guard from Atlanta.

Sylla also got offered by Washington. He's the state of Arizona's No. 2 ranked prospect for the '25 class by 247.