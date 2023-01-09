By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks started out the 2022-23 season 9-0 and were one of the top teams in the league overall. They still have one of the better records in the Eastern Conference. They are 25-14 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. But their play has been a bit more uneven since their strong start to the season. As a result of the Bucks sluggish play, they have had seemingly less media during media availability sessions, something that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has noticed.

“I lose a few games. Only the real ones are here.” 🤣 Giannis speaking to media after practice today. pic.twitter.com/OBYf5dQjfI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 8, 2023

“What’s this? I lose a few games, only the real ones are here,” Antetokounmpo joked. “Thank you guys, all three of you guys being here, and the camera crew. It’s always great to see how many people support the Bucks through the ups and downs. It’s great, I hope it’s this many people also when we win a championship.”

It’s certainly plausible that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could win a championship this season. They have the roster to do so and they still are in a good position in the East. But they will need to play better than they have as of late. They’ve lost six of their last nine games and have gone only 16-14 since they started the season undefeated.

Despite that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still having an MVP-caliber season. Through 33 games played, Antetokounmpo is putting up a career-high 32.0 points per game, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field. He is shooting only 24.2 percent from three-point range, the second lowest mark for his career.