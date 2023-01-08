By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been a very good team of late. They have gone 3-2 over their last five games, which was preceded by a very disappointing four-game losing streak. They are also coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to a struggling Charlotte Hornets side.

This wouldn’t be so bad for any other team, but this is Giannis and the mighty Bucks we’re talking about here, and we all know how the expectations are extremely high for this group. For his part, however, the Bucks talisman isn’t sweating it very much. Antetokounmpo is not playing down their losses, but he has now learned to accept that this is all part of the process.

“There’s no panic mode. Have you ever seen the scene from – how you call it – Bob SquarePants? SpongeBob?” Giannis said. “That he goes into his brain and he’s looking for something and just goes crazy and starts burning things? I feel like that sometimes. When we lose that happens. It’s okay. We are going to lose some games. And we are gonna win a lot of games.”

Continue building good habits. pic.twitter.com/8SpvsvB32V — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 7, 2023

It’s not as if Giannis and the Bucks can go a full season undefeated. This is virtually impossible. As such, Antetokounmpo has taught himself how to lose gracefully.

Giannis then explained why he believes that it’s “scary” that Milwaukee still remains one of the top seeds in the East despite the fact that they are currently dealing with injuries to their key guys. Anteotkounmpo knows how talented his team is, and he has no doubt that they are going to be a mighty force yet again once they are fully healthy.

“I go to war. I go to battle any day,” Giannis said. “I take my chances with those guys any day. Whatever happens, happens. I’m proud of the group we have, but we have to be better. Everybody out there — I believe I know my teammates — they understand that. And we are gonna be better.”