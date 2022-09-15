Giants GM’s reaction to offseason question about Aaron Judge

In the midst of New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge’s chase for franchise history, the unspoken “elephant in the room” remains the slugger’s future, sure to be one of the most fascinating offseason stories in baseball. Judge, who famously rejected the Yankees’ Opening Day contract extension offer, will have a big decision to make this offseason. One of the teams rumored to be a possible non-Yankees destination is the San Francisco Giants, as they would represent a homecoming for the California native.

Giants general manager Farhan Zaidi was asked about “the big fellow in New York” during a recent press conference. Here’s how the Giants GM responded, per NBC Sports.

“Isn’t it a little early to be asking that?” he joked.

Zaidi joked with reporters, asking, “isn’t it a little early to be asking that?” However, fans of the Giants, who are currently 69-74 and miles from playoff contention, need something to look forward to.

And the prospect of Aaron Judge, he of the 57 home runs, leaving the Yankees and coming to San Francisco is that something. Plus, Zaidi’s comments from that same press conference won’t do anything to stop the Judge-to-the-Giants hype train.

Zaidi said it’s going to be a “big offseason.” He continued, implying that the Giants will have plenty of incentive to make moves, noting that they are a “big market” with “payroll room.”

All those comments point to an active offseason in San Francisco.

Giants fans are just hoping that it involves the big fellow in New York.