The San Francisco Giants kept pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first part of the season. However, Bob Melvin and Co. felt they needed a boost. The Giants traded for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers to kick off this year's trade season. With a lot being made of his slow start and him skipping out on Will Clark's fielding lessons, Devers' health has become a concern.

After a horrendous start to the season in Boston, the former All-Star slugged his way out of it. However, the problems at the plate have returned since he arrived in San Francisco. What makes it different is the fact that his back might be holding him back from doing as much as he could do.

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Susan Slusser asked Devers about his health on Tuesday. According to her, the designated hitter denied that his back is not affecting his swing or his ability to do defensive drills. Clark has been working with Devers to get him ready to take over for Wilmer Flores at first.

The drama surrounding the Giants comes as they face an uphill climb in the National League West. San Francisco is more than five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers with the All-Star break less than one week away. The addition of Devers gives Melvin a new option at first base other than Flores.

When he is ready, Devers will swap positions with Flores. The Giants are confident that the star will be good with playing a new position. Devers said as much when he arrived in San Francisco.

While he said that his back is not bothering him, it is something to watch for. In order for the Giants to make the most of their roster, Devers may need to rest. Melvin has the talent to survive without him for a stretch. For San Francisco, games in the fall are much more important that ones in July and August.