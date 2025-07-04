The San Francisco Giants may be getting a much-needed boost soon, as third baseman Matt Chapman appears close to returning from a right-hand sprain. Chapman, sidelined since June 8th, took batting practice ahead of the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks and looked strong in his swings—a promising sign for a club chasing playoff position.

The latest Chapman injury update was shared by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic, who posted the following on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Matt Chapman took BP today and felt good physically. He’s likely to play a rehab game in Reno tomorrow with Triple-A Sacramento. If that goes well, could return this weekend against A’s (in Sacramento).”

Shortly before that, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle shared a video of the Giants slugger taking swings during batting practice.

Here’s Matt Chapman taking some hacks pic.twitter.com/3d3WyJRL5A — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chapman’s return couldn’t come at a better time. The San Francisco third baseman’s presence would help stabilize both the infield defense and the lineup as the Giants begin a crucial six-game home stand on July 7th against the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers before the All-Star break.

Since Chapman’s injury on June 8 vs. the Atlanta Braves, the club has gone just 8-13, dropping from a .569 win percentage with him to .421 without. At 46–41, San Francisco now sits third in the NL West and just outside the final Wild Card spot.

The latest rehab news points to a positive trajectory. Chapman began dry swings by June 24th, then advanced to fielding, throwing, and hitting off a tee at about 85% intensity. With live batting practice now behind him and a rehab assignment in Reno on the horizon, he could be activated in time for this weekend’s series against the Athletics.

Through 65 games this season, Chapman is batting .243 with 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, a .360 on-base percentage, and an .812 OPS—well above league average.

Defensively, he’s among the league’s best as well, ranking in the 85th percentile for Outs Above Average and posting a 2.7 WAR.

The club has lacked consistency in the hot corner in his absence, rotating multiple players without much success at the plate or in the field. Chapman’s leadership and veteran presence have also been missed in the dugout, where his energy and focus have long set the tone for this team.

The Giants playoff chances have taken a hit without their star third baseman. Chapman signed a six-year, $151 million extension last September, signaling his place as a cornerstone for the franchise. His return could reignite a flat offense and restore elite infield defense just in time for the second half.

With his rehab now imminent and confidence growing around the clubhouse, Chapman’s comeback could mark a turning point in the Giants’ 2025 campaign.