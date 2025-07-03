There was no doubt a feeling of excitement when the San Francisco Giants traded for Rafael Devers, previously with the Boston Red Sox, but it's safe to say that the results so far have been a bit underwhelming. As the Giants' star in Devers has been dealing with a groin injury as of late, he talked recently about the struggles, while also making a promise about his production.

The fact of the matter is, though, Devers has played in 15 games, which is a small sample size. Still, he is hitting a .203 batting average in 59 at-bats with two home runs and six RBIs. However, Devers would say in an interview with The San Francisco Standard that he is “very comfortable” at the moment after a whirlwind of the past few weeks getting acclimated to his new team.

“I’m feeling very comfortable right now,” Devers said. “Things aren’t going the way I want for me or the team, but I know eventually I’m going to get out of it and the team is going to get out of it.”

Despite having some health issues, he has still played every game since the trade was made official. While he admits it did impact his play, he is not using that as an “excuse.”

“Yes,” Devers said, “it does affect me a little bit when I hit, but that’s not an excuse. I know that I can make the adjustments.”

Giants' Rafael Devers on the current slump he is in

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) waits for his turn at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

With the former Red Sox star looking to make a huge impact with the Giants, he will have to work on getting out of the funk he is currently in. However, understanding might be one of the first steps in breaking out of the slump, as he would emphasize how it does not bother him and how it “happens to all the hitters.”

“No, it doesn’t bother me,” Devers said. “It happens to all the hitters. I know I’m trying to make my adjustments. I know that I’m trying to contribute to the team, trying to get my hits and also contribute to wins.”

When it comes to the position he will play for San Francisco, it seems that he's heading to first base once he is 100 percent healthy, though he played third base with Boston. However, the Red Sox wanted him to be primarily a designated hitter, which was one of the few grievances that Devers had with his old team.

“I’m very close,” Devers said. “I feel very comfortable every time I go out there, and I know the minute that I’m healthy, I’m going to be at first.”

At any rate, Devers looks to improve as the Giants are currently 46-41, which puts them third in the NL West.

