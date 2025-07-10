San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander made a candid admission after another frustrating outing, marking his 15th winless start of the 2025 season. Despite showing flashes of dominance, the Giants veteran continues to search for answers. His latest loss came in a 13-0 blowout against the Philadelphia Phillies, where defensive lapses and lack of run support overshadowed a quality performance.

The 42-year-old right-hander has battled injuries and inconsistencies throughout 2025. However, in Wednesday's outing at Oracle Park, Verlander struck out seven and walked none over six innings, showcasing improved command and velocity — topping out at 96.9 mph. His adjustment? A mechanical fix he believes could be the turning point.

In a revealing interview with The San Francisco Standard’s John Shea, Verlander reflected on his continued struggles following the Giants’ 13-0 loss to the Phillies — a performance that marked his 15th consecutive winless start and underscored the challenges he’s faced this season.

“I try not to be results-oriented so much with wins or losses or a certain stat I’m looking to achieve. It’s more just focused on being deceiving to the hitter and feeling I can consistently get them out and fool them. That’s our job.”

Verlander’s performance was far from the box score’s brutality. He allowed four runs (only two earned) and generated 16 swinging strikes — his second-highest total this season. The Giants defense, however, committed three errors, including two by Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman.

“I’ve been searching a lot. It’s been difficult. I’ve been working my butt off, but I’m very optimistic this mechanical fix is the one that propels me into a good second half,” Verlander told Shea.

This was Verlander’s sixth quality start in 15 appearances, despite a 0-7 record and a 4.70 ERA. The MLB pitching struggles he’s faced are unfamiliar territory for a pitcher of his caliber — a three-time Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series champion, and future Hall of Famer.

At 42, Verlander’s commitment to improvement remains unwavering. His mechanical fix, involving an earlier glove separation in his motion, seemed to enhance deception and tempo. If sustained, this tweak could become a critical advantage as the San Francisco rotation navigates the tight NL West playoff race.

Despite sitting five games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, the Giants remain firmly in wild card contention at 51-43. A second-half surge from Verlander, driven by newfound confidence and mechanical clarity, could be the spark this club needs.

For now, the veteran remains focused on the process — not the stat sheet.