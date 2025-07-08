The San Francisco Giants are fighting for their playoff hopes, and after recently acquiring third baseman Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, there are no more excuses.

The Giants host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 2 of a 3-game set in The Bay. Ahead of the second game, the manager Bob Melvin said that Devers is dealing with back discomfort, but is not a candidate for the IL.

That is great news for the Giants as they aim for a series win. Devers started at DH and batted second on Monday. He finished 1-4 and lowered his batting average to .240 with the Giants. For Tuesday's game, Devers is slated to bat second as the DH once again. There is no news of him being scratched. However, he won't be playing first base until after the All-Star break.

Although, Devers mentions that he is close to playing first base and that he feels comfortable.

It feels like Devers has yet to really have his moment in San Francisco. The moment will come, as he is way too talented not to start producing at a high level. Going from Boston to San Francisco is a different atmosphere, and he is now playing in a larger ballpark toward right field in Triple's Alley.

On the season, Devers is batting .265 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs, and boasts a stunning .868 OPS. Devers' current OPS with the Giants is .735, and he has never had an OPS lower than .731 (his second year in the majors). In fact, Devers' .905 OPS with the Red Sox this season was on pace to be the second-highest of his career. These numbers will start showing up in SF. He just needs to adjust to the NL West pitching.

Taijuan Walker starts for the Phillies tonight, facing Robbie Ray for the Giants. A Giants win would take the series and set up a potential sweep.