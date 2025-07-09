When Rafael Devers and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora could not see eye-to-eye, a trade was imminent. The San Francisco Giants jumped at the opportunity in the biggest trade of the season so far. Upon his arrival, Devers said that he was willing to play wherever Giants manager Bob Melvin wanted him to. However, San Francisco legend Will Clark had to wait for him.

Clark spoke to Mass Live's Nick O'Malley about Devers' arrival and how the media viewed him. According to the former All-Star, the slugger did not show up to his first few lessons at his new position.

“Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he did not come out early, at all. Period, not all. In fact, he didn’t even hit on the field,” Clark said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry, Will. I’m so sorry.’”

Devers' absence could be seen as disrespectful to Melvin and his new team. However, Clark does not view it that way. In his opinion, the former All-Star did not want to be the focus of the sports media world if he immediately began practicing at third base.

“I know what the f*** happened,” Clark said. “I said, he didn’t want to go out and be at first base and be 20 feet in front of their freaking dugout with what went on in Boston, and now he’s working with me at first base. He didn’t want to have to go through all that s*** through the press in the media. So, I completely understand.”

Both Cora and Melvin have spoken about Devers' approach to fielding in Boston and San Francisco. However, the star is working through some growing pains in San Francisco as they prepare for the back half of the season. All eyes will be on the Giants to see if Devers will make good on his word and take to the field.

If he does, great. If he does not, he can make up for it by being a key piece for a deep playoff run for San Francisco.