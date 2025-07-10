On Wednesday afternoon, Justin Verlander made his 15th start of the season for the San Francisco Giants, taking the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite tossing six strong innings and striking out seven, he was handed the loss as San Francisco fell 13-0 at home. Verlander allowed four runs, but only two were earned, and gave up seven hits with no walks or hit batters. He faced 25 batters, surrendered just one home run, and finished the outing with a stat line that didn’t reflect the final score.

Following the Giants’ 13-0 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, Verlander’s younger brother, Ben Verlander — host of the Flippin’ Bats podcast — took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration over how the veteran pitcher’s season has been unfolding.

“I’m going to vent.

Yes it’s my brother. Yes I’m biased.

But Justin’s stats 100% do not tell the story of this season.

He’s had many very good starts with truly some of the worst luck I’ve ever seen. It makes no sense to me. Really frustrating to watch.

He’s still throwing 97mph with nasty offspeed.

That’s the end of me venting. Thank you.”

Verlander, a two-time World Series champion and future Hall of Famer, signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth $15 million earlier this year in January. So far, the results haven’t matched expectations. Through 15 starts, he has an 0-7 record, 4.70 ERA, and 1.42 WHIP — numbers that paint a rough picture until you look deeper at MLB advanced stats like his 4.16 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching, which removes defense and luck from the equation) and .316 BABIP.

That elevated BABIP (batting average on balls in play) suggests Verlander is suffering from poor luck and weak defensive support. During Wednesday’s start, he gave up only two earned runs over six innings, but defensive lapses and zero run support sank his outing — again.