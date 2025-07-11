The San Francisco Giants are in the thick of the National League playoff hunt, sitting at 51-43 and holding the third wild card spot in a tightly contested NL West. With their offense bolstered by the headline-grabbing acquisition of Rafael Devers, the Giants’ glaring weakness remains their starting rotation. Inconsistent performances from veterans like Justin Verlander (6.27 ERA since June 1) and unsteady outings from Hayden Birdsong (5.73 ERA since June 1) have left the team searching for stability on the mound. The time has come for a bold move, and the answer may lie within their own division.

Why Merrill Kelly Is the Perfect Fit

While much of the trade chatter around the Arizona Diamondbacks revolves around Zac Gallen, it’s Merrill Kelly who emerges as the most realistic and impactful target for the Giants. Kelly, now 36, is quietly piecing together another strong campaign for Arizona, posting a 3.41 ERA over 111 innings with 107 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP. His blend of durability, command, and veteran savvy would provide the Giants with a much-needed upgrade over their struggling backend starters.

Kelly’s advanced metrics paint the picture of a pitcher who continues to defy age. His hard-hit rate (45.3%) and average exit velocity allowed (90.6 mph) are in line with league averages, while his 24.1% strikeout rate and 7.1% walk rate demonstrate a pitcher in full control of his craft. The Giants’ rotation, plagued by inconsistency, would benefit immensely from Kelly’s ability to limit damage and pitch deep into games.

Intradivision trades are never easy, especially with both teams fighting for playoff spots. Yet, Buster Posey’s first year as president of baseball operations has shown a willingness to make moves that others might shy away from. The Giants’ urgency is palpable—they haven’t won a postseason series in nearly a decade, and their window with the current core won’t stay open forever.

Arizona, meanwhile, finds itself with a crowded infield and a top prospect, Jordan Lawlar, ready to take over at third base. With Kelly in a contract year and the Diamondbacks hovering below .500, the timing may be right for them to extract value from their veteran ace before he hits free agency.

Building the Trade Proposal

To land Kelly, San Francisco will need to part with a blend of big-league-ready talent and high-upside prospects. Here’s a deal that could make sense for both sides:

Giants receive:

Merrill Kelly (RHP)

Diamondbacks receive:

Bryce Eldridge

Landen Roupp

Luis Matos

This package gives Arizona a trio of players who can help both now and in the future. Bryce Eldridge, a consensus Top 25 prospect, is a left-handed slugger with plus power and a mature approach at the plate. He’s the kind of middle-of-the-order bat the Diamondbacks can build around for years. Landen Roupp, already contributing in the majors, offers rotation depth and swingman flexibility. Luis Matos, just 23 and already with big-league experience, brings speed, defense, and offensive upside to Arizona’s outfield.

According to the MLB Prospect Top 100 Rankings, there are only 4 hitters out of 100 with Grade 70 power. The grade scale is from 20-80. Bryce Eldridge is one of those 4. #sfgiants have their superstar on the way. pic.twitter.com/GWt2gp1bal — Ian (@icmerz) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Why the Deal Works

For the Giants, acquiring Kelly is a calculated risk that addresses their most pressing need. His postseason experience, durability, and current form make him a perfect fit for a club with championship aspirations. Kelly’s presence allows San Francisco to push struggling starters like Verlander and Birdsong into less critical roles or even the bullpen, maximizing the staff’s overall effectiveness.

For the Diamondbacks, the return is substantial. Eldridge’s power potential and advanced bat give Arizona a future star at first base, while Matos and Roupp provide immediate depth. The move also clears a path for Lawlar and the next wave of young talent, keeping the D-backs competitive both now and in the seasons to come.

This trade would send shockwaves through the National League West. For the Giants, it’s a bold declaration that the time to win is now. Kelly’s ability to eat innings, miss bats, and keep games close is precisely what San Francisco needs to complement its elite bullpen and revamped offense. With Devers anchoring the lineup and Kelly fortifying the rotation, the Giants would be positioned as a legitimate threat to the Dodgers and a dangerous wild card in the postseason.

For Arizona, moving Kelly is bittersweet but pragmatic. The D-backs add a potential cornerstone in Eldridge, deepen their pitching pool, and give their young outfielders more opportunities. It’s the kind of forward-thinking move that could pay dividends for years.

In a division defined by bold moves and big personalities, this Giants-Diamondbacks blockbuster would be remembered as a trade that changed the balance of power, and perhaps, the course of October itself.