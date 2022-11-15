Published November 15, 2022

There is only one prize every team in the MLB is targeting in the offseason and it’s no other than Aaron Judge, whose future landing spot is the biggest talking point following the 2022 MLB campaign. The San Francisco Giants are expected to be among the chief contenders to win the signature of Judge, but he’s not the only one with a trace of Yankees blood the Giants could ideally seek in the coming days, weeks, or months.

Via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle:

“One wild card with a sparkling resume who might be looking to rejuvenate his career and who walks few batters: Corey Kluber, a potential option on a relatively low-cost one-year deal.”

The Giants are looking to address their rotation depth in the offseason, especially with Carlos Rodon, as expected, deciding to opt out of his contract with the team. Rodon leaves a gaping hole on the Giants’ pitching staff, and Kluber could be an option for San Francisco to help cover that void. Kluber’s best years are behind him now, but he proved in 2022 that he’s still got enough gas in the tank.

The former two-time Cy Young Award winner spent the 2022 MLB season with the Tampa Bay Rays and appeared in 31 games (all starts), posting a 10-10 record as well as a 4.34 ERA with a lower 3.57 FIP. Prior to his stint with the Rays, Kluber was with the Yankees in 2021 but health issues held him to only 16 total game appearances. Having proved that he is healthy again, Kluber should find at least a few suitors courting him, perhaps including the Giants, who were seventh in the majors last season with a 3.68 starters ERA.