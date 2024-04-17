The San Francisco Giants finish their three-game series with the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Giants and Marlins will complete their series with each other on Wednesday afternoon. The Giants took the 4-3 win over the Marlins in game one of the series. The Marlins led 3-1 going into the seventh, but after two runs scored, Wilmer Flores singled to drive in the run that gave the Giants the lead.
Game two of the series will be on Tuesday. Jordan Hicks will be going for the Giants. He is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA this year in 18 innings. Ryan Weathers will go for the Marlins. He is 1-1 on the year with a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings of work.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Giants-Marlins Odds
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline: -118
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline: +100
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Giants vs. Marlins
Time: 12:10 PM ET/ 9:10 AM PT
TV: NBCSBA/BSFL
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Marlins.
The Giants are 17th in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Matt Chapman has been driving in runs this year. He has ten RBIs and 11 runs scored with the help of two doubles and three home runs. Still, he is hitting just .188 this year, with a .243 on-base percentage. He has also struck out 18 times this year. Hitting well is Lamonte Wade Jr. He is hitting .372 this year with a .471 base percentage. He has three doubles and a home run, but just four RBIs. He has scored seven times though.
Michael Conforto is driving in runs ell. He has driven in 14 runs while scoring ten times on the year. He is hitting .295 with a .348 on-base percentage while having five doubles and four home runs. Thario Eastrda is also driving in runs. He has drenched in nine runs while batting .227 with a .246 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and three home runs, while also scoring seven times.
The Giant's pitching is 26th in team ERA, 19th in WHIP, and 24th in opponent batting average. Keaton Winn will be on the mound for the Giants. He has made three starts this year, going 16 innings and giving up nine runs. Winn has an ERA of 5.06 with three losses this year. He has only faced one member of the Marlins before today. Emmanuel Rivera is one for two with a double and a strikeout.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Giants.
The Marlins are 23rd in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Jazz Chisholm Jr has been solid this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with three doubles and two home runs; This has led to nine RBIs and nine runs scored. He has also stolen four bases this year. Joining him in having an all-around solid year is Bryan De La Cruz. De La Cruz is hitting .278 with a .288 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and two home runs, leading to eight RBIs and six runs scored.
Driving in a ton of runs this year is Jake Burger. Burger He has two doubles and three home runs, leading to 15 RBIs. He is also hitting .228 on the year with a .281 on-base percentage. Luis Arraez is scoring a ton this year. He is hitting .284 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and a triple, helping with his one RBI and 12 runs scored.
The Marlin's pitching is 27th in team ERA, 29th in WHIP, and 26th in opponent batting average. It will be Trevor Rogers on the mound in this one. He is 0-2 on the year with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.87 WHIP, He has pitched five innings in each of his three starts, giving up two earned runs in each of the last two. Current members of the Giants have hit .120 lifetime against Rogers
Final Giants-Marlins Prediction & Pick
Neither offense has been great this year, but the Giants have been slightly better. With the pitching match-up, there is no distinct advantage. Keaton Winn has not been good this year, and Trevor Rogers has not been solid either. Overall, the Giants are slightly better though. This game could easily hit either side of the total, so the best play here is taking the Giants to win.
Final Giants-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Giants (-118)