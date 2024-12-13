ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights will battle the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in Alberta. Two Western Conference contenders clash as we share our NHL odds series and make a Golden Knights-Oilers prediction and pick.

The regular-season series between the Golden Knights and Oilers is tied at 30 wins. Significantly, this will be the second game between the Golden Knights and Oilers this season. The Knights blanked the Oilers 1-0 in Vegas on December 4, 2024. Also, the Oilers are 6-3-1 over the past 10 games against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are also 3-1-1 over the past five games at the Rogers Place.

Here are the Golden Knights-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +130

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Oilers

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights finally feel like themselves as Mark Stone returned from an injury that kept him out for a month. Amazingly, they have still been potting goals even with Stone out.

Jack Eichel has continued to play well. So far, he has tallied nine goals and 30 assists. It has not been smooth sailing in the faceoff circle, as Eichel has won just 215 draws and lost 229. Meanwhile, Ivan Barbashev has tallied 14 goals and 15 assists. Defenseman Shea Theodore has scored three goals and 21 assists.

Stone is back in the lineup and one of the more focal points of this offense. Significantly, he has scored six goals and 17 assists over 15 games, with two conversions on the powerplay. Tomas Hertl has been a solid secondary player with nine goals and 12 assists, including seven snipes on the powerplay.

These players represent an offense that is seventh in goals and assists. Additionally, they are fifth in shooting percentage. Things have been great on the extra-man attack, as the Golden Knights are sixth on the powerplay.

Goalie Adin Hill is the starting goaltender. He is 13-4-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. Hill will play behind a defense that is 10th on goals against. However, they have struggled to kill penalties, ranking just 18th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can continue winning the tight battles and gaining puck possession. Then, they must defend their crease and not allow the Oilers to get any chances on the powerplay.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers are competing and hoping to get back to the Stanley Cup. Overall, they are a great team, with two of the best players in the world constantly making things happen.

It's no surprise that Connor McDavid is elite and one of the best on the planet. There is no limit to what McDavid can do, as he has netted 14 goals and 26 assists, including five conversions on the powerplay. Therefore, he will be the number one factor for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl continues to shine. So far, he has tallied 21 goals and 21 assists, including four conversions on the powerplay. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has added six goals and 16 assists. However, he has not scored a goal on the powerplay yet. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, and Zach Hyman must do more on offense, as all three have struggled.

These forwards represent a group that is just 14th in goals and 15th in assists. Likewise, they are just 26th in shooting percentage. Things have been slow on the extra-man attack, as the Oilers are only 14th on the powerplay.

Stuart Skinner gets the start. It's been mixed results for him, as he is 10-7-2 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895. He will back a defense that is eighth in goals against. Furthermore, he will play behind a struggling penalty kill that has not killed many penalties.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl can continue to find skating room to set up scoring chances. Then, the Oilers must effectively defend their crease and not allow the Knights to gain some chances.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights are 18-11 against the spread, while the Oilers are 11-18 against the odds. Moreover, the Golden Knights are 9-6 against the spread on the road, while the Oilers are 4-11 against the odds at home. The Golden Knights are 15-12-2 against the over/under, while the Oilers are 12-14-3 against the over/under.

These teams always play tight games. Therefore, I expect that trend to continue as the Golden Knights play the Oilers tough and find a way to cover the spread on the road.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights +1.5 (-205)