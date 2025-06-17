Drawing most of the headlines for the Indiana Pacers following their heartbreaking 120-109 defeat in Game 5 on Monday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder is Tyrese Haliburton and his struggles. While fans won't be cutting someone like Haliburton any slack for the way he struggled in Game 5 (he scored just four points without making a single one of his six field-goal attempts), one must understand that the Pacers star was dealing with a calf injury. This could explain why he was lacking burst on his drives and was unable to gain separation from defenders using his ballhandling.

This now casts so much worry into Haliburton and his status for Game 6. While Haliburton still soldiered on and did whatever he could for the Pacers even in his less-than-100 percent state, if he plays like he did in Game 5 for Thursday night's elimination game, then Indiana is toast.

Nonetheless, Haliburton has the heart of a warrior, and it will take more than a calf injury to prevent him from suiting up for the Pacers in the biggest game of their season thus far.

“It's the Finals, man. I've worked my whole life to be here. I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means but it's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that and it is what it is, and you know, got to get ready to go for Game 6,” Haliburton said in his postgame presser, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X (formerly Twitter).

Tyrese on playing through pain: "I mean it's the NBA Finals. I've worked my whole life to be here. It's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play" pic.twitter.com/O78PHJqRvo — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton will at least get two full days of rest as he and the Pacers look to overcome the biggest adversity they've faced this season in a campaign full of them.

Tyrese Haliburton could not have played any worse for the Pacers in Game 5

While Haliburton has never been a big-time scorer (and will never be), the way he struggled in Game 5 should at least give fans hope that there's no other way for him to go but up. This arguably was the worst game of his career; he was very passive and unable to break down the Thunder's defense, and he couldn't buy a bucket — even clanking open triples.

The Pacers star has struggled like this in the past, but has managed to bounce back. Can he do it for one last time, with Indiana's season hanging on by a single piece of thread?