The Buffalo Bills reunited with former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White this offseason. The Bills released White after the 2023 season but welcomed the 30-year-old DB back to Buffalo on a one-year deal. Yet despite his history as a leader in the Bills’ secondary, White could be an afterthought for Buffalo in 2025.

“The main concern over White’s game was similar to what [the Bills] had late last year with Rasul Douglas. White’s ability to turn and run with receivers isn’t what it used to be,” according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

“White is still quite proficient in the zone coverages the Bills generally employ, but if those struggles continue throughout the summer, the concern is about how things look when plays break down and White has to man up against a receiver, or when the team calls man coverage ahead of the snap,” Buscaglia added.

Can Tre’Davious White reclaim his starting role with the Bills?

The Bills are looking to improve on their pass defense, which ranked 24th in the league last season. The secondary was a major focus for the team in the 2025 NFL draft as Buffalo selected three cornerbacks – Maxwell Hairston in the first round (30th overall), Jordan Hancock in the fifth (170th overall) and Dorian Strong in the sixth round (177th overall).

Christian Benford is locked in to one of the starting cornerback spots as he’s become one of the most underrated DBs in the NFL. Last season his overall grade of 82.6 was fifth-best among corners, per PFF.

That leaves first-rounder Hairston as White’s primary competition for a starting gig. Hairston is expected to push White for the role despite some growing pains in OTAs. Hairston also suffered a leg injury in minicamp, however it’s not believed to be significant.

White debuted with the Bills in 2017 after he was drafted 27th overall by the team that year. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with Buffalo, being named a first-team and second-team All-Pro and earning two Pro Bowl nods.

However, injuries impacted his time with the team. A torn ACL cut his 2021 season short and sidelined him for the first seven games of 2022. Then a torn Achilles in 2023 cost him 13 games. He was released following the season.

After splitting time with the Rams and the Ravens in 2024, White is back with the Bills. And despite a crowded secondary, he has an opportunity to resume his stellar career in his age-30 season.