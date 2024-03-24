After a close first half, the Gonzaga basketball team ran Kansas out of the gym. The Bulldogs won the contest 89-68 after outscoring the Jayhawks 46-24 in the second half. Head coach, Mark Few, was over the moon after the game and praised the program for its efforts on Saturday, as well as over the years.
During the postgame press conference, Few gave a shoutout to current and former Gonzaga basketball players, according to CBS Sports. He's clearly happy with his team and thinks they lived up to the history of the program.
“It's incredible. … What these guys have been able to do, especially in lieu of where we were earlier in the year. All the ones that came before them that set this thing up, it's a testament to all the great players that came through this program.”
Things just weren't going their way in the early portion of the regular season. They had an incredibly difficult schedule, taking on top ranked opponents such as Purdue and UConn. A big reason why the Bulldogs couldn't get in full swing was also due to the plethora of new faces from the transfer portal. Despite that, Gonzaga basketball has gotten hot at the perfect time.
So far, the Bulldogs look like a true championship-caliber team. They've routed both McNeese State and Kansas to earn a ninth consecutive Sweet 16 bid. This team is playing its hard out and it's no wonder why Mark Few is so proud of his guys.
What's next for Gonzaga basketball?
The Zags are due to play against either Purdue or Utah State. Either way it's a tough matchup for the Bulldogs. The Boilermakers are a one-seed and aim to finally get over the March Madness hump with Zach Edey leading the way. Meanwhile, the Aggies have the tools necessary to pull of an upset against anybody.
Gonzaga basketball will have their hands full moving forward. However, if they continue playing the way they have been, this team has potential of making a Final Four run. Mark Few tends to have his guys play at their full potential this time of year. So, the Bulldogs are likely open to playing either Purdue or Utah State.
The Sweet 16 is nothing new for Gonzaga basketball. If anything, they have the most experience out of most of the teams remaining in the Mid-West region. Look for the Bulldogs to remain red hot as the NCAA Tournament continues.