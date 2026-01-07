We've got the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 12 teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Panthers defeated the Rams earlier this year, but can they do it again? Meanwhile, the Rams lost control of the 1st seed by going 1-2 in their last three games, but they're still one of the best teams in the league. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Los Angeles Rams will defeat the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card Round 27-17.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #5 LAR 7 0 7 13 27 #4 CAR 3 7 0 7 17

The first half of this contest saw the Rams struggle once again against the Panthers. Outside of one touchdown drive in the first 30 minutes, L.A. failed to produce any points in the first half. Fortunately for them, their defense managed to keep the Panthers in check.

Carolina did manage to take a lead early on when Bryce Young found Jalen Coker for a 38 Yd touchdown pass. But even the Panthers' offense struggled to do anything else, which ended up hurting them in the end. They also shot themselves in the foot several times, failing to convert three fourth down attempts.

L.A. managed to reclaim the lead when Kyren Williams ran for a 2 Yd touchdown in the third quarter. They proceeded to score another 13 unanswered points, including a 5 Yd touchdown reception from Tyler Higbee with just over 4 minutes to go. With a 24-10 lead, it seemed like the game was all but over.

After the Panthers failed to convert their final fourth-down attempt, L.A. managed to squeeze in one more FG. This made it a 17-point game and virtually impossible for Carolina to comeback. Nevertheless, that didn't stop Young from driving down the field and picking up a garbage time score.

Overall, neither QB turned the ball over. However, they were both inaccurate, with neither passer completing 60% of their throws. Most of the credit goes to Rams' RB Kyren Williams. He ended up earning 116 rushing yards on 24 carries, including a big 45-yard run.

With the win, the Los Angeles Rams advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They'd need to win two more games in order to advance to the Super Bowl.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

CAR – Ryan Fitzgerald, 36 Yd FG, 8:11 (CAR 3-0)

LAR – Colby Parkinson 2 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Harrison Mevis kick), 0:53 (LAR 7-3)

Second Quarter:

CAR – Jalen Coker 38 Yd pass from Bryce Young (Ryan Fitzgerald kick), 11:38 (CAR 10-7)

Third Quarter:

LAR – Kyren Williams, 2 Yd run (Harrison Mevis kick), 9:43 (LAR 14-10)

Fourth Quarter:

LAR – Harrison Mevis, 34 Yd FG, 13:32 (LAR 17-10)

LAR – Tyler Higbee 5 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Harrison Mevis kick), 4:16 (LAR 24-10)

LAR – Harrison Mevis, 48 Yd FG, 2:45 (LAR 27-10)

CAR – Bryce Young, 4 Yd run (Ryan Fitzgerald kick), 0:29 (LAR 27-17)

Overall, that wraps up our Rams vs. Panthers Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

