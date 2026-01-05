The 2025 NC State basketball season had high expectations after the hiring of Will Wade. The Wolfpack have shown potential but have been more inconsistent, sitting at 10-5, something Wade has ripped into his team about. It also did not help that Tre Holloman suffered an ankle injury against Virginia, leaving the Wolfpack looking for answers in the backcourt.

When talking to the media on Monday, Will Wade addressed the injury to Tre Holloman. He said that even if Holloman misses their game against Boston College, he will not be out long-term. That was the best possible update for the Wolfpack, because Holloman has been a difference-maker at the guard spot, despite some inconsistency overall.

“It's doing better. I don't know what his status will be for tomorrow, but it's doing better,” Wade said on Monday's Zoom call with the ACC coaches. “He's in good spirits, but I don't think it's going to be anything too long-term.”

On the season, the Michigan State transfer is averaging 10.2 points and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range. Wade also made sure to mention that he wants to get more out of Holloman once he returns from his injury break.

“We want Tre to play a major role,” Wade said. “We've got a lot of guys who can start. We want Tre to play a major role, and this injury is a little bit of a setback.”

Due to Holloman's injury, Wade and the Wolfpack want Alyn Breed to play a pivotal role in what they want to do on offense. They need the production to come from somewhere, and he makes the most sense. Breed scored 12 points in 20 minutes after Holloman got injured. That production went while the Wolfpack were struggling, and he should see more opportunities early against Boston College.

“Alyn's stepped up and done some good things,” Wade said. “We need Alyn to be more consistent in shooting the ball and making shots. That's what Tre brings to the table for us, and Tre does an excellent job of making shots. We need Alyn to make the open ones. He's missed some open ones to start the last couple of games, so we need him to step up and make those.”