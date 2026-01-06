Michigan State basketball delivered a dominant win over USC Monday night, but the game took an unexpected turn late in the second half. A heated Tom Izzo outburst led to a former Spartan being removed from the stands, creating one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The Michigan State vs. USC matchup was firmly in hand when officials paused play to address a fan seated near the court. The individual was identified as Paul Davis, a former Michigan State standout and member of the program’s 2005 Final Four team. The situation escalated quickly after a referee consulted Izzo.

FOX College Hoops shared video of the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the exchange as the head coach intervened.

“Odd moment in Michigan State-USC. After being consulted by the referee, it appears Tom Izzo asks former Spartan Paul Davis to leave his seat.”

Odd moment in Michigan State-USC. After being consulted by the referee, it appears Tom Izzo asks former Spartan, Paul Davis, to leave his seat. pic.twitter.com/rix9qIyEnd — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 6, 2026

Article Continues Below

Video footage from the post showed the Spartans head coach turning toward the crowd and forcefully directing Davis to exit the arena. Davis briefly gestured before complying and leaving the Breslin Center. The incident stood out given Izzo’s long-standing emphasis on accountability and respect, particularly involving those connected to the Spartans program.

The outburst was not tied to game action, as Michigan State controlled the contest from start to finish. Instead, Izzo reacted to comments directed at officials, drawing a clear line regardless of the individual’s history with the program.

Davis played for the Spartans from 2002 to 2006 and later reached the NBA. Despite that legacy, the response from Izzo underscored that standards apply equally to everyone inside the building.

Michigan State went on to secure an 80–51 victory, but the Big Ten incident quickly spread across social media. The moment reinforced Izzo’s reputation for discipline and his refusal to tolerate conduct he believes undermines the game.