Conference play is officially underway across college hoops, and with the Big Ten picture tightening, every result carries weight. Oregon basketball felt that pressure as the Ducks visited Rutgers, and Wei Lin delivered a personal “Linsanity” burst that lit up the night. He hit fearless shots, hit the biggest one, and refused to back down.

LINSANITY 🔥 Wei Lin sends it to OT 👀 (via @peacock)

pic.twitter.com/GTyR9N0vof — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

Lin’s signature moment came late in regulation. With the clock shrinking, he rose from 26 feet with four seconds left and drilled the three that tied it 76–76. The arena went quiet, then roared back. Moments later, the shot came off a composed assist from Kwame Evans Jr., who trusted Lin in the biggest second of the game. As a result, the bucket forced overtime and changed the energy instantly.

Meanwhile, context matters for the Oregon basketball. Nate Bittle tied his season high with 28 points for Oregon (8–7, 1–3). He scored in traffic and steadied possessions when things stalled. In addition, Evans Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds, winning battles on the glass. Coming into the game, Lin had been shooting just 20.7 percent from deep (6-of-29). However, on this night, he buried six threes and finished with 23 points, both career highs. He added 5 assists and 2 steals in 33 minutes. Not Jeremy Lin. But Wei Lin. Same spark. His own story.

Oregon falls, but Wei Lin becomes the moment

Overtime tipped toward Rutgers basketball, which finished an 88–85 win and bounced back after its loss to Ohio State. Oregon basketball, fresh off a victory over Maryland, absorbed a hard setback on the road. Both teams now sit in the bottom half of the Big Ten at 8–7. The margins are thin. The urgency is real.

Lin still owned the spotlight. Range. Composure. Timing. The Ducks left with a loss, but also with a breakout performance that could shape what comes next. So the question hangs over both teams now: who turns this charged night into Big Ten conference momentum?