Google cloud gaming laptops announced after Stadia shutdown

Not soon after Stadia’s shut down, Google is now launching a new line of Chromebooks, laptops designed for cloud gaming. Keep reading to learn more about this line of laptops.

Google announced that it was partnering up with Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo to make a new line of Chromebooks. Chromebooks, for those who are not familiar with them, are a line of laptops by Google. These laptops are “designed to help you get things done quickly, securely, and easily.” Basically, they’re work laptops but have features for things other than work Now, Google made the decision to make a line of Chromebooks with cloud gaming in mind.

The new line of Chromebooks has various features designed to cater to gamers. For example, these Chromebooks boast a 120Hz high-resolution display, which allows players to enjoy high FPS gaming. They also have compatibility with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which helps in making the gaming experience as smooth as possible. For those not familiar with cloud gaming, your computers do not actually run the games. Instead, a computer from the service runs the game for you and then streams it to your device. As such, having a stable connection to the internet is a must when it comes to cloud gaming.

As for which cloud gaming services these Chromebooks are connected to, Google announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming, Geforce Now, and Amazon Luna are preinstalled on the machines. This gives access to a wide variety of games that players can play on their Chromebooks. Google even boasts that you will be able to immediately launch the games from these platforms in seconds.

The timing of the Chromebooks could not have been more interesting. Near the end of September, Google announced that they were shutting down Stadia, their cloud gaming service. Their official statement was that the Stadia did not gain enough traction with users. As such, Google made the “difficult decision” to shut it down. Not even a month later, they announce the launch of these Chromebooks. Whether the timing was intentional or not, we may never know.

Players interested in checking out these Chromebooks can click here for the Acer, Asus, and Lenovo versions. Prices range from $399 to $699.