The New York Rangers sought forward depth at the NHL Trade Deadline, and they made a few moves to get that depth. Ahead of deadline day, the Blueshirts swung a trade with the Seattle Kraken. New York acquired veteran forward Alex Wennberg in exchange for a second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick.
The Rangers are gearing up for a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But how does this deal work out for them? And how do the Kraken fare after trading a veteran presence off their roster? Let's hand out NHL trade grades to New York and Seattle for the Alex Wennberg trade.
Rangers trade for Alex Wennberg
The Rangers needed depth down the middle, especially after losing Filip Chytil for the season. Trading for Wennberg is a fine pickup to fill that role. He should play a more limited role on Broadway than he did in Seattle. And that should bode well for the type of game he plays.
Wennberg can take on the top players from opposing teams. This allows the Rangers to give their fourth line a bit of a break from tougher matchups. The Rangers won't receive major offensive production from Wennberg. However, he can certainly chip in reliable secondary offense when needed.
Sellers received decent prices in trades involving centers. New York parts with two draft picks, including a valuable second-round pick, in this deal. However, Seattle did retain 50% of Wennberg's cap hit for the rest of the season. The cost is rather steep for a third-line center, but it's justifiable given the salary retention.
Overall, Alex Wennberg fills a major need for the Rangers moving forward. He should improve New York's third line and open things up for the star players up the lineup. It's not a home run move, but it is a nifty pickup for general manager Chris Drury.
Kraken trade Alex Wennberg
The Kraken are in an interesting position. Seattle is not playing to the level they did last season, and that's disappointing. They aren't completely out of the playoff race, but it isn't looking good for them. Seattle is eight points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the final wild card spot in the West.
The Kraken didn't need to sell at the NHL Trade Deadline. In fact, they kept some of their main trade chips. Seattle extended forward Jordan Eberle for two years on deadline day. However, they decided to ensure a return for Wennberg, who is a free agent in the summer.
Retaining 50% salary doesn't hurt the Kraken in this case. Wennberg's salary uses the first of the team's three available retention slots. And they'll be free of the $2.25 million salary on July 1 when the new league year begins. Picking up half of the cap hit to maximize the return is fine business for the Kraken.
Grades and final thoughts
The Rangers and Kraken receive a similarly high grade for the Alex Wennberg trade. New York added a reliable third-line center who improves the team for the playoff push. They give up a decent collection of draft picks, but for a win-now team, they can live with it. Seattle, on the other hand, used their cap space to maximize a return for a player they might have lost for nothing. The Kraken stockpile draft picks to add depth to their prospect pipeline.
New York Rangers grade: B+
Seattle Kraken grade: B+